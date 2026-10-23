Lifezone Metals Confirms Advanced Negotiations With Orion CMC On Kabanga Nickel Project

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lifezone Metals Limited () notes comments made today by Oskar Lewnowski, Founder and Group Chief Executive of Orion Resource Partners, in an interview with Bloomberg Television regarding the Company's Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania.

In response to inbound inquiries from media outlets and investors following the interview, the Company can confirm that negotiations with Orion Critical Mineral Consortium (Orion CMC) regarding a significant equity investment into the Kabanga Nickel Project are at an advanced stage.

The Orion CMC is a global investment platform launched by Orion Resource Partners in partnership with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor ADQ.

As previously announced, the Company has been running a competitive process, led by Standard Chartered Bank, to secure a strategic investment into the Kabanga Nickel Project.

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About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) is committed to delivering cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. Through the application of our Hydromet Technology, we offer the potential for lower energy consumption, lower emissions and lower cost metals production compared to traditional smelting.

Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade development-ready nickel sulfide deposits. By pairing it with our Hydromet Technology, we are working to unlock a new source of nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets and to empower Tanzania to achieve in-country beneficiation.

Through our US-based recycling partnership, we are working towards applying our Hydromet Technology to the recovery of platinum, palladium and rhodium from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters. Our process is expected to be cleaner and more efficient than conventional smelting and refining methods, supporting a circular economy for precious metals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein are not historical facts and, accordingly, may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as amended, regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of Lifezone Metals. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, as well as information currently available to, Lifezone Metals. Although Lifezone Metals Limited believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Lifezone Metals cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, and any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include words such as“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“predicts,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“seeks,”“plans,”“scheduled,”“possible,”“continue,”“potential,”“anticipates” or“intends” or similar expressions; provided that the absence of these does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

In addition, statements of belief and similar statements reflect the beliefs and opinions of our management on the relevant subject, and are based upon information available to such parties, as applicable, as of the date of this release, and while such party believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and statements should not be read to indicate that our management has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

These statements are based on Lifezone Metals Limited's management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lifezone Metals Limited and its subsidiaries.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Lifezone Metals' business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, and business conditions, including but not limited to economic and operational disruptions; global inflation and cost increases for materials and services; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; changes in government regulations, legislation and rates of taxation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development and processing of mineral resources at the Kabanga Nickel Project; the amendment of the Framework Agreement entered into on January 19, 2021 (the“Framework Agreement”), between Kabanga Nickel Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifezone Metals Limited, and the Government of Tanzania, and the agreement and finalization of the joint financial model relating to the Kabanga Nickel Project which will define the equitable sharing of economic benefits with government authorities in Tanzania; obtaining additional capital, including use of the debt market, future capital requirements, and sources and uses of cash; maintaining key strategic relationships with partners and customers; the timing and significance of contractual relationships; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Lifezone; risks related to the rollout of Lifezone's business, the efficacy of the Hydromet Technology, and the timing of expected business milestones; the acquisition, maintenance, and protection of intellectual property; the ability of Lifezone to achieve projections and anticipate uncertainties relating to its business, operations, and financial performance, including expectations with respect to financial and business performance, future operating results, financial projections, and business metrics; expectations regarding product and technology development and pipeline, market size, and the competitive landscape; the ability to develop, design, and sell differentiated products and services; expectations regarding future acquisitions, partnerships, or other relationships with third parties; the timing and significance of contractual relationships; the effects of competition on Lifezone Metals' business; the ability of Lifezone Metals to execute its growth strategy, the development and processing of the mineral resources at the Kabanga Nickel Project; the ability to finance the Kabanga Nickel Project; negotiations regarding the Framework Agreement and other commercial arrangements; obtaining additional capital, including use of the debt market, future capital requirements, and sources and uses of cash; the ability of Lifezone Metals to reach and maintain profitability; enhancing future operating and financial results; complying with laws and regulations applicable to Lifezone Metals' business; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC.

New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can the parties assess the impact of all such risk factors on us, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Lifezone undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lifezone Metals' assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which are based upon information available to us as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

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