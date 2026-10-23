Dashen Bank And Shebamiles Launch Platinum Co-Branded Mastercard Debit Card To Unlock Premium Travel Benefits For Custom...

Dashen Bank and ShebaMiles have launched a Platinum co-branded Mastercard debit card in Ethiopia, combining secure payments, digital access, loyalty benefits and premium travel privileges in one offering.

Issued by Dashen Bank and powered by Mastercard, the card is linked to Ethiopian Airlines' ShebaMiles loyalty program. It enables customers to use one card for everyday and travel-related payments while accessing benefits including airport lounge access, airport fast track and global data roaming, in addition to the miles they earn in the air.

The collaboration combines Ethiopian Airlines' travel network and loyalty program, Dashen Bank's issuing capabilities, customer reach and Super App, and Mastercard's global payment network, technology and premium card benefits.

Shehryar Ali, senior vice president and country manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands at Mastercard, said:“Travel is increasingly becoming a connected digital experience, and consumers expect the same level of convenience, security and value from the way they pay. This unique collaboration brings together payments, loyalty and premium travel benefits in a single proposition, creating a differentiated experience for travellers while strengthening Ethiopia's premium travel payments ecosystem.”

The card will be available in physical and virtual formats. Customers can access the virtual card through the Dashen Bank Super App, which serves more than 2 million active monthly users. Eligible cardholders will also have access to Mastercard Airport Experiences, which provides entry to a global network of more than 1,600 airport lounges.

Ato Asfaw Alemu, CEO of Dashen Bank, said:“Customers today increasingly expect financial services to be more connected, convenient and relevant to the way they live and travel. Our collaboration with Mastercard and Ethiopian Airlines brings together payments, travel and loyalty in a differentiated proposition, while giving customers the flexibility to access their card digitally through the Dashen Bank Super App or through a physical card. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, premium financial solutions that enhance the customer experience and create greater value for our customers.”

Ethiopian Airlines serves more destinations within Africa than any other airline. Connecting ShebaMiles with everyday payments and lifestyle benefits creates more opportunities for customers to engage with the airline beyond the flight and is designed to deliver ongoing value for frequent travellers, premium and diaspora customers, and digitally active consumers. It also gives Dashen Bank a differentiated offering for travel-focused customers.

The launch builds on the strategic collaboration between Mastercard and Dashen Bank, including a strategic investment agreement supporting the program's rollout. Together, Dashen Bank and ShebaMiles are creating a digitally led payment experience that connects travel, loyalty and financial services in Ethiopia, giving customers greater choice, convenience and value throughout their journey.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passenger, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as the Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for eight consecutive years, APEX 'Best Overall in Africa' award and 'Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport' Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic vision and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

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About Dashen Bank

Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Dashen Bank is one of Ethiopia's leading private banks and among the country's most trusted banking brands, with a nationwide network of 900+ branches, 9 dedicated Forex Bureaus, 1,100+ ATMs, and 2,000+ POS terminals. Through its omnichannel banking ecosystem, Dashen provides customers with convenient access to digital payments, banking services, and a wide range of lifestyle and third-party services. At the heart of this digital transformation is the Dashen Bank Super App, Ethiopia's first banking super app, which brings personal banking, business, and lifestyle solutions together in one secure and seamless platform, serving more than 2 million active monthly users. More at

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

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