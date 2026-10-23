Digital Reef Turns To Vertical Farming To Reduce Data Centre Footprint In Partnership With Elevate Farms And Xange T...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Elevate Farms Inc. and Digital Reef Ltd partnership supports mitigating environmental impact of global data centre expansion establishing a framework for Digital Reef's infrastructure pipeline to support and utilize environmental assets generated by Elevate Farms' high-yield, closed-loop vertical farming operations. Traditional agriculture supply chains are replaced with optimized indoor facilities significantly reducing food production carbon emissions, water waste and local land constraints.

Elevate Farms technology offers part of the solution to climate impact isolating food production from traditional agricultural farming variables saving over 95% of standard water requirements and significantly reducing farmland required for equivalent yields and logistical carbon.

Digital Reef CEO Piers Slater stated "Digital Reef embrace data centre growth and environmental accountability where Elevate joining our ecosystem integrates highly disruptive, resource-saving agricultural technology with our environmental strategy to mitigate industrial carbon building hyper-efficient infrastructure at scale to protect natural ecosystems."

Amin Jadavji, Elevate Farm CEO added "Our mission has always been to build a sustainable, scalable agricultural baseline using less land and water than ever thought imaginable and partnering Digital Reef creates a direct nexus between the computational demands of tomorrow and the foundational resource requirements of our planet facilitating digital expansion complimented with an automated near-zero-waste food supply model."

As part of the Reef Origin impact fund Xange are appointed to ensure data transparency employing digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) protocols including energy and water consumption, carbon offsets and environmental assets produced by Elevate Farms' - ensuring completely verifiable carbon and conservation accounting. Employing IoT technology at Elevate's latest facility in the UAE the alliance between Elevate Farm, Digital Reef and Xange is, supported by several UAE universities, promoting food sovereignty globally alongside high level efficiency of land, water, energy and fertiliser resources.

About Elevate Farms

Elevate Farms Inc. ( ) is a technology-driven vertical farming company committed to mitigating the climate realities of traditional agriculture. Utilizing proprietary automation, advanced photobiology, and ultra-precise climate controls, Elevate Farms produces high-density, nutrient-rich crops at a fraction of the environmental cost-saving substantial volumes of fresh water, minimizing land use, and eliminating chemical runoff from the global food chain.

About Digital Reef

Digital Reef ( ), the digital infrastructure business of London, UK based Reef Origin is developing a global 3.3GW data centre pipeline delivering ecosystems co-locating sustainable digital, clean energy, food, water, industry, community and ecology infrastructure delivered against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Reef Origin

Reef Origin ( ) is a sustainability focused global real estate, infrastructure and technology developer and investor with a pipeline of projects of $40B+ in enterprise value.

About Xange

Xange International Holding S.à r.l. ( ) is a Luxembourg-based environmental intelligence software and market infrastructure company, serving governments and enterprises with digital MRV systems, market infrastructure solutions, sustainability reporting, and Article 6-aligned environmental market participation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about project pipelines and the expected environmental outcomes of the agreement. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, market conditions and project delivery. Actual results may differ materially. This press release is for information only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to invest.

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