USD/CHF Forecast 23/10: Dollar Buyers Defend Support
The Swiss National Bank remains very loose and willing to hang on to 0% rates. With that, I think, all things being equal, this is a market that may try to get back toward the top of the range, closer to the 0.84 level, perhaps even further than that given enough time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI have been long in this pair for quite some time. I have no issue whatsoever adding to it.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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