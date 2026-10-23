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Leapthought And Google Cloud Partner To Secure And Connect Critical Building Infrastructure With Sovereign AI Arabian Post

Leapthought And Google Cloud Partner To Secure And Connect Critical Building Infrastructure With Sovereign AI Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:39

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The partnership pairs LeapThought's own AI with Google Cloud's Gemini models and sovereign Cloud offering, giving infrastructure owners control of their data and connected intelligence across the full project and asset lifecycle.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – LeapThought and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to bring sovereign, domain-native AI to the owners and operators of critical building infrastructure, giving them control of their data and sharper decision-making across the full value chain, from delivery through operations.

The partnership has two priorities. The first is value chain integration, which connects everyone involved in delivering and running an asset - owners, operators, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers - on one governed platform. The second is security and sovereignty: owners can keep control of their data, within compliant, standardized frameworks that can be repeated from one program to the next.

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The Arabian Post

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