Leapthought And Google Cloud Partner To Secure And Connect Critical Building Infrastructure With Sovereign AI Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The partnership pairs LeapThought's own AI with Google Cloud's Gemini models and sovereign Cloud offering, giving infrastructure owners control of their data and connected intelligence across the full project and asset lifecycle.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – LeapThought and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to bring sovereign, domain-native AI to the owners and operators of critical building infrastructure, giving them control of their data and sharper decision-making across the full value chain, from delivery through operations.

The partnership has two priorities. The first is value chain integration, which connects everyone involved in delivering and running an asset - owners, operators, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers - on one governed platform. The second is security and sovereignty: owners can keep control of their data, within compliant, standardized frameworks that can be repeated from one program to the next.

<p> FULCRUMHQ, LeapThought's globally recognized Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) platform, gives infrastructure owners the option to run on Google Cloud, including Google's sovereign, air-gapped solutions for defense, public sector, and private sector environments requiring high security. At its core is GENIEHQ, LeapThought's own Industrial AI, embedded directly into the platform and built to reason over the structured and unstructured data that defines a capital program - BIM models, GIS and geospatial data, ERP financials, schedules, contracts, reality capture, telemetry, and data from field robotics and sensors. The partnership pairs GENIEHQ with Google Cloud's Gemini models, giving owners and their delivery teams natural-language access to that data across a project and a portfolio.</p> See also UstarPay to Co-Host TOKEN2049 Singapore Networking Event with BitGo and HashKey Cloud <p> The partnership delivers on these two priorities as follows:</p> <p> <b> 1. Value Chain Integration: One Governed Record, Natural-Language Insight</b></p> <p> Major capital and building infrastructure programs span owners, operators, developers, consultants, contractors, and suppliers - each typically working in separate systems, with design, construction, and operational data fragmented across handovers. LeapThought's FULCRUMHQ platform brings this information together into a single governed record that follows an asset from design through operation, giving owners a consistent view across their portfolio, not just a single project.</p> <p> By running FULCRUMHQ - and the GENIEHQ Industrial AI embedded within it - on Google Cloud, and integrating LeapThought's proprietary data architecture with Google's Gemini models, the partnership enables:</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <ul> Interactive Model and Portfolio Querying: Combining GENIEHQ's deep understanding of project and portfolio data with the multimodal capabilities of Gemini, owners, engineers, project managers, and field teams can ask complex, plain-language questions directly against BIM models and portfolio data - instead of manually clicking through complex 3D CAD/BIM model trees or running predefined filter scripts - such as identifying clash detections, extracting exact material quantities, verifying regulatory code compliance, or surfacing risk trends across a program (e.g.,“Show me all fire-rated doors on Level 3 that don't match the latest spec,” or“Which contractors across our portfolio have the highest rate of non- conforming work this quarter”). Global Scale and Reliability: Google Cloud provides the high-performance compute and elastic scalability needed to process compute-intense multi-gigabyte 3D models and point-cloud datasets, across a single project or an entire portfolio, in real time.</ul> <p> <b> 2. Security and Sovereignty: Full Control on Google Cloud's Sovereign Solutions</b></p> <p> For critical civil assets, defense installations, public sector agencies, and private sector owners where data cannot traverse the public cloud, LeapThought gives owners the choice to deploy on Google Cloud's data residency solutions, including Google Cloud Data Boundary, Google Cloud Dedicated, and Google Distributed Cloud. In these environments, GENIEHQ, LeapThought's Industrial AI embedded within FULCRUMHQ, runs alongside Gemini locally, within the owner's chosen security boundary, ensuring zero cross-boundary exposure or unauthorized external telemetry.</p> See also Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong welcomes over 6,200 global leaders to explore new business opportunities <p>“The value of an asset now lies as much in the intelligence around it as in its physical form. That intelligence belongs to the owner, and it must be secure, sovereign, and shared across the whole value chain. Demand for this is growing quickly, in Asia and around the world, and that is what brought us and Google Cloud together. We're starting from Singapore and building toward a standard for critical infrastructure everywhere,” said Ratnakar Garikipati, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of LeapThought.</p> <p>“Public sector and critical infrastructure agencies manage some of the most intricate engineering and regulatory datasets in the world. The partnership between Google Cloud and LeapThought enables project teams and portfolio owners to quickly surface actionable insights directly from complex BIM models and program data using everyday language. Combined with Google's sovereign, air-gapped solutions, we're providing agencies with the option to modernize project workflows while maintaining strict data governance, residency, and operational sovereignty,” said Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, APAC Public Sector, Google Cloud.</p> <p>Hashtag: #LeapThought</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About LeapThought <p>LeapThought is a US technology company that builds software connecting people, data, and AI across the infrastructure lifecycle. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, has its Asia headquarters in Singapore, and operates across the United States, Brazil, Singapore, and New Zealand. Its FULCRUMHQ platform and embedded GENIEHQ Industrial AI serve public agencies, developers, consultants, contractors, and universities and institutes of higher learning. Clients include Singapore's Land Transport Authority, Building and Construction Authority, and JTC. The company was founded and led by Ratnakar Garikipati.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>