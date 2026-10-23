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Xi Directs Intensified Rescue Operation After Tibet Earthquake Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:39

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered an all-out search for survivors and urgent treatment for the injured after a powerful earthquake struck Tibet, killing at least 16 people and leaving dozens injured.

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Baqen County in Nagqu, in the Xizang Autonomous Region, at 10.33pm on Thursday. Local authorities said on Friday that the number of injured had risen to 65, while the confirmed death toll remained at 16. Rescue teams were searching damaged settlements and moving residents to safer locations.

Xi instructed emergency services and local authorities to make every effort to locate missing people, provide prompt medical care and minimise further casualties. His intervention came as officials confronted extensive damage to housing, disrupted communications and difficult conditions across the remote Himalayan plateau.

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The Arabian Post

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