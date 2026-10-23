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France Identifies First Documented Human Shamonda Virus Infection Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:39

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> French health authorities have confirmed the world's first documented human infection with Shamonda virus in a severely immunocompromised patient who died earlier this month, while emphasising that no wider public health threat has been identified.

The patient was receiving treatment for a serious underlying illness at Hospices Civils de Lyon and died in early October. Officials announced the finding on Thursday, saying investigations were continuing into the circumstances of infection and its contribution to the patient's condition.

France's health and agriculture authorities said neurological complications observed before the patient's death were very probably linked to Shamonda virus. However, the precise role of the infection in the death remains under investigation, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

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The Arabian Post

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