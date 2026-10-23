US Border Device Inspections Climb Amid Privacy Concerns Arabian Post
Figures from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that officers searched 55,318 electronic devices during the 2025 fiscal year, an increase of 17.6 per cent from 47,047 in 2024 and 32.4 per cent from 2023. The figures establish a record annual total, although a comparable full-year figure for 2026 has not been independently confirmed.
The increase has prompted questions about the extent of government access to personal information, particularly as travellers increasingly carry devices containing financial records, confidential communications, photographs and sensitive professional documents.
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