Technology Supplier Breaches Account For Most Affected Individuals Arabian Post
Kroll's 2026 Data Breach Outlook, published on Thursday, found that 69% of individuals affected in incidents it handled between June 2025 and June 2026 had been exposed through breaches involving third parties. Of that group, 79% were linked to compromises in the technology sector, far exceeding the shares attributed to financial services, insurance and healthcare.
The findings highlight the disproportionate reach of attacks against software suppliers and other technology providers whose systems hold information for numerous business customers. A single compromised supplier can expose individuals associated with dozens or hundreds of organisations, even when those organisations' own networks have not been directly penetrated.
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