Louis Vuitton's Art Of Travel Pulls Into The Station At Louis Vuitton Central Station The Landmark Pop-Up In Hong Kong Arabian Post
Louis Vuitton unveils in October 2026 a spectacular hoarding inspired by one of the House's most emblematic themes: the Art of Travel. Throughout the refurbishment, the façade is transformed into a grand train station, evoking the romance and golden age of travel. In celebration of the 130rhanniversary of the Monogram, this reimagined station will also be decorated with the House's distinctive Monogram motif. Conceived as a tribute to the House's enduring fascination with travel, and as a nod to Hong Kong's comprehensive transportation history, the installation brings together heritage, imagination and architectural presence. In keeping with Louis Vuitton's commitment to more mindful creation, all materials used in the construction of the façade will later be reused or recycled. Designed to capture the city's vibrant energy, this striking installation will be established as a new monument for all.
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