Emaar Inaugurates Fourth Golf Club At Dubai South Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emaar Hospitality Group has confirmed the opening of Emaar South Golf Club in Dubai South, adding an 18-hole championship course to its leisure portfolio and expanding golfing facilities near Al Maktoum International Airport.

The club welcomed its first players on 5 October and becomes the group's fourth golf club. Designed by European Golf Design, the course measures 7,278 yards from the black tees, with practice facilities and a clubhouse intended to serve golfers, residents and visitors.

The opening follows Emaar Hospitality's September announcement that the development would begin operations during the final quarter of 2026. The company has since confirmed that the championship course is available for play, although some supporting services were scheduled to become operational separately.

Hakan Keskin, Leader of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, described the opening as an important milestone for the business and said the facility was intended to combine championship golf, hospitality and community activities. He said the club was designed to appeal beyond established golfers to families and people living in the surrounding development.

The course incorporates a dedicated driving range, chipping greens and putting greens, providing areas for practice alongside the full championship layout. These facilities are intended to accommodate players with differing levels of experience, including those seeking instruction and shorter practice sessions rather than a complete round.

A contemporary clubhouse provides reception and changing facilities, including locker rooms, while the development also incorporates guest parking. Emaar has identified E-Golf as the operator of the golf shop and Maison Mathis as the restaurant operator, extending the venue's activities beyond the course itself.

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The company's initial opening communication indicated that the food and beverage outlet and golf shop would follow the start of play. Their inclusion in the announced facilities should therefore not be taken as confirmation that every clubhouse service was operating when golfers first entered the course.

Emaar plans to use the facility for tournaments, member competitions, corporate golf days and other sporting events. Membership arrangements and golf academy programmes are expected to be introduced in subsequent phases, although the company has not disclosed a comprehensive timetable for those additions.

The new venue is situated within Emaar South, a residential development containing apartments, townhouses and villas in the southern part of Dubai. Its position places it close to Al Maktoum International Airport, with the hospitality group describing the airport as approximately 10 minutes away.

The location is significant for the surrounding community because the golf course forms part of the leisure infrastructure serving residential neighbourhoods rather than operating solely as a stand-alone sporting venue. Emaar is seeking to attract both people living nearby and visitors travelling from other parts of Dubai.

The course also adds to the hospitality group's business outside conventional hotel accommodation. Its activities span hotels, restaurants and recreational facilities, with the golf portfolio providing another channel for organised sporting events and community engagement.

Emaar has introduced a policy prohibiting single-use plastic water bottles at the club. Drinking water refill stations have been installed around the property to encourage players and visitors to carry reusable containers. The measure is one of the environmental practices highlighted by the company in its opening announcement.

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The company has also marked the opening by planting a ghaf tree, a species recognised as the UAE's national tree. Emaar presented the planting as a symbolic gesture connected to the landscape and the development's environmental commitments.

Earlier plans for the project described an additional par-three course and electric vehicle charging facilities. Those elements featured in pre-opening descriptions, but the company's latest operational announcement focused on the championship layout, practice greens and clubhouse amenities. Separate confirmation of their availability was not provided.

Emaar South itself is being developed with residential buildings, neighbourhood parks and retail space. The developer's published community information identifies a championship golf course among the area's principal amenities, alongside landscaped public areas and facilities intended for households occupying the development.

The company has not announced an inaugural tournament calendar or a coaching schedule. Its approach leaves the timing of additional programmes to be confirmed.

The golf club's programming is expected to include social gatherings as well as competitions, allowing the clubhouse and dining areas to accommodate visitors who are not playing golf. Details of individual events, entry charges and longer-term membership prices have not been specified in the opening announcement.