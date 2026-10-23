Election Commission Launches Voter Enrolment Revision Across Kerala Arabian Post

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The Election Commission of India has initiated a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, opening a fresh enrolment opportunity for eligible citizens following the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

The exercise, announced on October 15, covers 17 states and Union Territories and focuses particularly on voters omitted from existing lists, young citizens and first-time electors. January 1, 2027, has been designated as the qualifying date for determining eligibility.

The Commission has scheduled publication of draft electoral rolls for November 12, followed by a month-long period for submitting claims and objections until December 11. Electoral registration authorities must dispose of these applications by December 28 before publishing the final lists.

The revision marks a return to the annual updating process after the Commission suspended the previous cycle while conducting intensive revisions across several states. Unlike the SIR, which involved fresh verification of existing voters, the SSR primarily updates established electoral rolls through additions, corrections and legally authorised deletions.

Existing electors whose names appear on the rolls will ordinarily remain registered without submitting fresh enumeration forms. The procedure therefore differs substantially from the intensive revision, which required voters to establish their eligibility through a separate verification exercise.

The Commission has instructed electoral authorities to ensure that every eligible citizen receives an opportunity to register while preventing ineligible entries from remaining on the rolls. Electoral Registration Officers will bear responsibility for implementing these safeguards within their constituencies.

Young citizens reaching 18 years by January 1 can apply for registration during the exercise. The Commission will also accept advance applications from those becoming eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027. Applications relating to these later dates will be processed during the corresponding quarters.

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The special enrolment drive follows instructions issued by the Commission on September 29 to identify and facilitate registration of eligible citizens who were left out, particularly young and first-time voters.

For Kerala, the exercise provides another administrative opportunity to address omissions and inaccuracies following the SIR, which generated political controversy over documentation requirements, verification procedures and the possibility of eligible voters losing their registration.

The SSR does not involve the house-to-house enumeration undertaken during the intensive revision. Instead, voters can seek inclusion, correction or transfer through the established statutory application procedures.

New applicants can submit Form 6, while registered voters seeking corrections or changes of residence can use Form 8. Requests for deletion must follow the prescribed process, with safeguards against arbitrary removal.

The Commission has specified that confirmed duplicate entries and records of deceased or permanently shifted electors must be handled through the statutory procedure. Electoral authorities cannot remove names merely because an automated system identifies possible discrepancies.

Aadhaar information remains voluntary for electoral registration purposes. Applications cannot be rejected, nor existing registrations cancelled, solely because an elector does not furnish an Aadhaar number.

Political parties will receive copies of draft and final electoral rolls in readable PDF format, replacing the earlier image-based format. The change should make examination of electoral entries easier and facilitate scrutiny of additions, corrections and deletions.

The Commission has also directed officials to establish district-level assistance facilities, particularly for migrants, vulnerable citizens and marginalised communities who may face difficulties completing registration formalities.

Polling station rationalisation must be completed by November 2. The Commission has stipulated that polling stations should ordinarily accommodate no more than 1,200 electors, with exceptions requiring prior approval.

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Electoral authorities have additionally been instructed to consider accessibility when arranging polling stations, including avoiding unnecessary travel distances and natural barriers that could impede voters.

The revision is being undertaken under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which governs preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The Commission's timetable applies to Kerala alongside Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other participating jurisdictions.

Separate schedules will be announced for states and Union Territories where intensive revision remains under way or has only just concluded. The Commission has also deferred decisions concerning Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, taking account of local weather conditions.

The Commission's instructions also require electoral officials to provide recognised political parties with supplementary lists detailing additions, deletions and modifications when draft rolls are published, enabling constituency-level examination during the claims and objections period.

(The article 'Election Commission launches voter enrolment revision across Kerala' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)