Kerala To Retain Generic SMA Treatment Despite Objections Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan has reaffirmed the government's decision to continue administering a cheaper generic formulation of risdiplam to children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), rejecting demands to suspend its use amid mounting concerns over safety, procurement procedures and medicine labelling.
The minister said the generic medicine, manufactured by Natco Pharma under the brand name Natsmart, had received regulatory approval and was being supplied following recommendations from an expert committee. He maintained that no evidence had been presented establishing that the medicine was inferior to the more expensive branded formulation.
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