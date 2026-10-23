Graft Probe Into Divya Toilet Contract Arabian Post

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The government on Friday ordered an anti-corruption inquiry against former Kannur district panchayat president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. P. Divya over alleged irregularities in awarding a ₹12-crore contract for modular toilets.

Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala sanctioned the investigation into allegations that a private company secured the contract without an open tender, raising questions about compliance with public procurement procedures.

<p>The inquiry will examine whether competitive bidding requirements were bypassed and whether the circumstances surrounding the contract's award warrant further proceedings. The allegations have not been established, and the decision to investigate does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing.</p> <p>The contract concerned the construction of modular toilet facilities under the Kannur district panchayat. The principal allegation is that the procurement process did not provide competing firms an opportunity to submit bids, potentially undermining transparency in the use of public funds.</p> <p>Investigators will need to establish how the contractor was selected, which officials authorised the award and whether the applicable procurement rules permitted any departure from open tendering.</p> <p>The available information does not establish whether the contract was implemented, how much money was disbursed or whether the government suffered a financial loss. Those questions remain distinct from the allegation that established tender procedures were not followed.</p> <p>Divya, a prominent CPI(M) figure in Kannur, previously headed the district panchayat. Her former administrative position places decisions taken during her tenure within the scope of scrutiny, although individual responsibility would depend on documentary evidence and the findings of investigators.</p> <p>No verified response from Divya to the specific allegations accompanying Friday's decision was available. Her position on the contract, including whether she disputes the allegations or maintains that procurement procedures were followed, therefore remains unconfirmed.</p> See also Kerala exempts vigilance sections from information disclosure law <p>The identity of the private company, the date of the contract award and the precise terms governing its execution were also not established in the information available about the investigation.</p> <p>These details are important because procurement irregularities can involve different questions of administrative responsibility, financial compliance and possible criminal misconduct. An award made without open bidding does not automatically establish corruption unless the relevant legal requirements and circumstances support that conclusion.</p> <p>The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau operates under the state's Home and Vigilance administration. Chennithala holds both portfolios in the government led by Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan.</p> <p>The sanction places the allegations before the anti-corruption machinery for examination. It does not, by itself, establish that a criminal case has been registered against Divya or that investigators have identified evidence sufficient to prosecute anyone.</p> <p>An inquiry into the contract would ordinarily require examination of procurement files, administrative approvals, financial sanctions and correspondence concerning the selection of the contractor. Such records could help establish whether officials considered alternative suppliers and whether the decision complied with applicable rules.</p> <p>The distinction between preliminary examination and criminal investigation is significant. Authorities may first assess allegations and supporting documents before determining whether further action is justified under the relevant legal framework.</p> <p>The alleged value of ₹12 crore makes the procurement decision a substantial matter for a district-level institution responsible for public services and local development. Nevertheless, the contract amount alone does not establish the extent of any alleged irregularity.</p> <p>Public procurement procedures generally seek to ensure that eligible suppliers receive a fair opportunity to compete and that authorities can demonstrate value for money. Exceptions may be permitted under specified conditions, making the applicable rules and recorded justifications central to any examination.</p>See also ED gears up to oppose appeal <p>(The article 'Graft probe into Divya toilet contract' appeared first on Free Press Journal.)</p> <h2></h2>