Graft Probe Into Divya Toilet Contract Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The government on Friday ordered an anti-corruption inquiry against former Kannur district panchayat president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. P. Divya over alleged irregularities in awarding a ₹12-crore contract for modular toilets.
Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala sanctioned the investigation into allegations that a private company secured the contract without an open tender, raising questions about compliance with public procurement procedures.
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