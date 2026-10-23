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Graft Probe Into Divya Toilet Contract Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:36

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

The government on Friday ordered an anti-corruption inquiry against former Kannur district panchayat president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader P. P. Divya over alleged irregularities in awarding a ₹12-crore contract for modular toilets.

Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala sanctioned the investigation into allegations that a private company secured the contract without an open tender, raising questions about compliance with public procurement procedures.

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The Arabian Post

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