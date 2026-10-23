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Krishnadas Accuses UDF Of Shielding Pinarayi Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 02:21:36

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P. K. Krishnadas on Thursday accused Kerala's Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government of collaborating with the CPI(M) to protect former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from prosecution in the CMRL-Exalogic payoff and alleged hawala cases.

Krishnadas alleged that the Supreme Court's intervention in the corruption proceedings had exposed an understanding between the Congress and the CPI(M), despite their public political rivalry. He maintained that the government's handling of the allegations demonstrated a reluctance to pursue criminal proceedings against the former Chief Minister.

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The Arabian Post

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