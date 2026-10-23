HKPC's Logtech Expo 2026 Brings Together Over 50 Enterprises To Showcase Smart Logistics Solutions Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Exploring Emerging Opportunities in AI, Smart Supply Chain Management, ESG and Sustainability

Free Admission Open for Public Registration Now



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – Amid the reshaping of global supply chains, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and the rise of emerging industries such as the low-altitude economy, the logistics industry is entering a new wave of smart transformation. Organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and funded by the Logistics Promotion Funding Scheme (LPFS) under the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the HKSAR Government, LogTech Expo 2026 will take place on 29 October (Thursday) at the InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong. Under the theme “Smart-Driven Transformation, Leading the Future of Logistics”, the Expo will bring together more than 50 logistics, supply chain and innovation and technology enterprises, alongside logistics industry leaders and experts, to share insights through a series of forums and discussions. The event will provide a one-stop platform for the industry to stay abreast of the latest logistics technology trends and developments. Admission is free, and online registration is now open.

As one of the major annual events in Hong Kong's logistics technology sector, the Expo will feature the latest applications and achievements in smart logistics. From AI and big data analytics, smart warehousing and robotics, and automated supply chain management systems, to cross-border e-commerce logistics, green logistics, new energy transportation and drone delivery solutions, visitors will be able to experience first-hand how technology is reshaping logistics operations and helping enterprises enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

<p> <b> Renowned Enterprises and Organisations Showcase the Entire Smart Logistics Value Chain</b> <br /> This year's Expo will bring together renowned brands and organisations from the logistics and technology sectors, including <b> SF Supply Chain, Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, Hongkong Post, Auto-ID Technology, HSM Industrial Solution, Tradelink, GS1 Hong Kong, ShipAny and Axis Communications</b>, showcasing innovative solutions that support digital transformation and intelligent operations across the logistics industry. Visitors can explore the following technology zones:</p> <ul> <b> AI and Data Applications Zone</b>: Leveraging AI, big data and automation technologies to enhance logistics planning and operational efficiency; <b> Smart Warehousing and Robotics Zone</b>: Showcasing intelligent sorting systems, automated warehousing and robotics solutions; <b> Smart Supply Chain and Digital Platform Zone</b>: Featuring WMS, TMS and digital supply chain management systems; <b> Cross-border E-commerce and Delivery Zone</b>: Showcasing innovative models in global fulfilment and smart delivery; <b> ESG and Green Logistics Zone</b>: Focusing on new energy transportation, carbon reduction technologies and sustainable logistics development; <b> Low-Altitude Economy Zone</b>: Exploring emerging applications such as drones and last-mile delivery solutions.</ul> See also Huawei Launches the HUAWEI Mate 90 Series, Equipped with the Flagship Tau Chipset Across the Entire Series <p> Visitors will not only be able to learn how innovative technologies are applied in real-world business scenarios but also engage directly with solution providers and industry experts to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation.</p> <p> <b> 10 Thematic Seminars and Sharing Sessions Focus on the Future of Logistics</b> <br /> In addition to the exhibition, the Expo will feature 10 thematic forums and technical sharing sessions covering key industry topics including AI, supply chain digitalisation, cross-border e-commerce, the low-altitude economy and logistics innovation.</p> <p> The opening seminar, <b>“Smart Tools for Logistics: Practical AI Applications and Insights”</b>, will be moderated by Ryan IP, Vice President and Executive Director of the Public Policy Institute of Our Hong Kong Foundation, and feature a panel comprising Professor Kee-hung LAI, Head of the Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies and Chair Professor of Shipping and Logistics at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Sunny HO, MH, JP, FCILT, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council; Keno Tai-yip CHEUNG, President of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong; and Suki CHEUNG Shuk-ming, Chief Executive Officer of MG Ship. Together, they will discuss how AI can enhance logistics operational efficiency, drive supply chain digitalisation, and support Hong Kong's development as a smart logistics hub.</p> <p> In addition, experts from organisations including Profit Sky International Industrial, ShipAny, Tradelink, Axis Communications and GS1 Hong Kong will share real-life business cases, enabling visitors to gain deeper insights into digital twins, cross-border e-commerce, supply chain visibility and AI applications in logistics.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> <b> Promoting Cross-sector Collaboration to Shape the Future of Logistics</b> <br /> The Expo is supported by more than 20 industry organisations, including the Airport Authority Hong Kong, Cathay Cargo, Hong Kong Shippers' Council, Hong Kong Logistics Association, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong, Cyberport and the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre. It serves as an effective platform for industry exchange and business matching, fostering innovative collaboration and industry upgrading.</p> See also Atlantis Studio's Two-Player Horror Game Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch to Be Published by Q-Games! <p> Admission is free. Logistics practitioners, supply chain professionals, manufacturers, e-commerce businesses, technology solution providers, academics, and members of the public interested in the development of logistics technology are welcome to attend.</p> <p> <b> Event Details</b> <br /> <b> LogTech Expo 2026</b> <br /> <b> Date:</b> 29 October 2026 (Thursday) <br /> <b> Time:</b> 10:00 am – 5:30 pm <br /> <b> Venue:</b> InnoCentre, 72 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong <br /> <b> Admission Fee:</b> Free (Advance registration required) <br /> <b> Register Now:</b> <br /> <b> Exhibitor List:</b> View Exhibitor List</p> <p>Hashtag: #HKPC</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About the Hong Kong Productivity Council <p>The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a statutory body established in 1967, dedicated to enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Hong Kong enterprises through world-class applied R&D, innovative technology services, and integrated manufacturing solutions. As a market-oriented, international R&D organisation, HKPC leverages its deep expertise and extensive industry experience in key areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, life and health technology, green technology and new energy to drive new industrialisation and support the growth of emerging and future industries.</p> <p> HKPC focuses on addressing businesses challenges and industrial technology needs, promoting the full integration between technological and industrial innovation. Through technology transfer, product innovation, intellectual property protection and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, the Council fosters collaboration with the local business community as well as top global R&D institutions, delivering added value to industries and advancing the development of new productive forces. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city.</p> <p> To help enterprises capitalise on Hong Kong's strengths in international connectivity to expand into global markets, HKPC offers comprehensive overseas expansion services tailored to critical areas including product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, enabling businesses to successfully go global from Hong Kong.</p> <p> HKPC is also committed to providing timely and practical support to SMEs and startups with timely and practical, assisting them in accessing Government funding programmes. Through its FutureSkills training initiatives, HKPC helps both industry and academia stay ahead in latest digital and STEM technologies, nurturing a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong.</p> <p> For more information, please visit HKPC's website: .</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>