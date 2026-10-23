HKPC's Logtech Expo 2026 Brings Together Over 50 Enterprises To Showcase Smart Logistics Solutions Arabian Post
Free Admission Open for Public Registration Now
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2026 – Amid the reshaping of global supply chains, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and the rise of emerging industries such as the low-altitude economy, the logistics industry is entering a new wave of smart transformation. Organised by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and funded by the Logistics Promotion Funding Scheme (LPFS) under the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the HKSAR Government, LogTech Expo 2026 will take place on 29 October (Thursday) at the InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong. Under the theme “Smart-Driven Transformation, Leading the Future of Logistics”, the Expo will bring together more than 50 logistics, supply chain and innovation and technology enterprises, alongside logistics industry leaders and experts, to share insights through a series of forums and discussions. The event will provide a one-stop platform for the industry to stay abreast of the latest logistics technology trends and developments. Admission is free, and online registration is now open.
As one of the major annual events in Hong Kong's logistics technology sector, the Expo will feature the latest applications and achievements in smart logistics. From AI and big data analytics, smart warehousing and robotics, and automated supply chain management systems, to cross-border e-commerce logistics, green logistics, new energy transportation and drone delivery solutions, visitors will be able to experience first-hand how technology is reshaping logistics operations and helping enterprises enhance efficiency and competitiveness.
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