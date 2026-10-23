Jordanian Security Forces Hunt Gunmen Who Opened Fire On Mourners At Karak Church

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian security forces continued on Friday to pursue gunmen who opened fire on mourners during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, in Karak Governorate in southern Jordan. Entrances to and exits from the governorate were closed as part of security measures to track down those responsible.

A source told Al-Mamlaka TV that at least seven people were killed in the shooting, while around 10 others were injured, some critically. The source said two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire on mourners attending the funeral of Mithal Halsa, known as Umm Laith.

William Halsa, who was inside the church at the time, said the shooting began after the funeral prayers had started. Those present initially mistook the sounds they heard for an explosion, before coming under heavy gunfire that left several mourners dead or wounded.

The Public Security Directorate has yet to announce a final casualty toll. It confirmed that the incident had resulted in deaths and injuries and said efforts to track down those involved were ongoing.

Government Communications Minister and government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani said security forces were following up on the incident at the scene. He added that the relevant authorities would release information once it had been verified, urging the public to rely on official sources and allow security agencies to complete the necessary procedures.

The Public Security Directorate also warned against circulating unverified information about the incident, stressing that the public must rely on official statements and cautioning that violations could lead to legal action.