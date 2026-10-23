World Evangelical Alliance Condemns Deadly Shooting At Jordan Church Funeral
(MENAFN- Amman Net) Rev Botrus Mansour, Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), expresses deep sorrow and strong condemnation regarding the shooting incident that took place at a church in Jordan.
The WEA condemns the attack by masked men that targeted a church funeral in the village of Hmoud in the Karak Governorate, south of Amman, leaving seven dead and 28 injured.
The World Evangelical Alliance rejects, without qualification, all forms of violence and any assault on the God-given right to life and personal security, regardless of any claimed motives or justifications.
The World Evangelical Alliance extends sincere solidarity to the victims, the injured, and their families, offering condolences to the families of those who were killed and praying for a speedy recovery for those who were wounded. The WEA calls upon all the faithful to offer prayers for the families of the victims, for those who have been injured, and for Jordan. We pray that God will protect our nation, grant wisdom to the country's leaders and security services, and sustain security and stability in Jordan.
In line with the values of faith, justice, and peace, the World Evangelical Alliance emphasizes that Jordan's national unity and social cohesion are foundational to preserving stability and safeguarding social security. Any attempt to exploit this tragedy to sow division, incite sectarian tension, or spread hatred must be firmly rejected. Jordan remains, and will continue to remain, a safe place for all its people, regardless of religion or origin.
The World Evangelical Alliance further underscores the importance of protecting social cohesion, affirming that the right to life and security, freedom to worship and practice religious rites, and the protection of places of worship are essential responsibilities for both the state and society. These commitments ensure that all citizens' rights and dignity are upheld without discrimination.
We are reminded of the words of the Apostle Paul in Romans 12:18:
“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.
The WEA condemns the attack by masked men that targeted a church funeral in the village of Hmoud in the Karak Governorate, south of Amman, leaving seven dead and 28 injured.
The World Evangelical Alliance rejects, without qualification, all forms of violence and any assault on the God-given right to life and personal security, regardless of any claimed motives or justifications.
The World Evangelical Alliance extends sincere solidarity to the victims, the injured, and their families, offering condolences to the families of those who were killed and praying for a speedy recovery for those who were wounded. The WEA calls upon all the faithful to offer prayers for the families of the victims, for those who have been injured, and for Jordan. We pray that God will protect our nation, grant wisdom to the country's leaders and security services, and sustain security and stability in Jordan.
In line with the values of faith, justice, and peace, the World Evangelical Alliance emphasizes that Jordan's national unity and social cohesion are foundational to preserving stability and safeguarding social security. Any attempt to exploit this tragedy to sow division, incite sectarian tension, or spread hatred must be firmly rejected. Jordan remains, and will continue to remain, a safe place for all its people, regardless of religion or origin.
The World Evangelical Alliance further underscores the importance of protecting social cohesion, affirming that the right to life and security, freedom to worship and practice religious rites, and the protection of places of worship are essential responsibilities for both the state and society. These commitments ensure that all citizens' rights and dignity are upheld without discrimination.
We are reminded of the words of the Apostle Paul in Romans 12:18:
“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.
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