Italiano it Tecnologie sportive,“comparto significativo economia svizzera” Original Read more: Tecnologie sportive,“comparto significativo economia sviz

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Technology in sport represents a significant sector of the Swiss economy, with over 400 companies generating an estimated turnover of CHF8 billion ($9.6 billion) accounting for around 17,000 full-time jobs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sports technology is a significant contributor to the Swiss economy This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 09:04 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The sector's scale is comparable to that of the biotechnology industry, according to the Swiss SportsTech Report published on Friday. It was commissioned by Swiss Olympic – which is both the National Olympic Committee and the umbrella organisation for Swiss sport – and carried out in collaboration with the consultancy firms PwC and Generis.

The sector comprises companies that develop products, materials, processes, platforms and services for sport, or adapt existing technologies to the needs of athletes and sports organisations. Despite the presence of major research centres and industrial hubs, however, the sector remains relatively low-profile, according to the study's authors. Among the study's recommendations is the proposal to establish a national organisation dedicated specifically to“Sportstech”, with the aim of strengthening collaboration between sport and business, increasing the international visibility of companies and facilitating access to new capital for growth.

More More Switzerland remains centre of global sport – for now

This content was published on Mar 23, 2025 Despite decades of corruption scandals, international sporting federations remain concentrated in Switzerland.

Read more: Switzerland remains centre of global sport – fo