Life Without Big Tech: A Swiss Experiment

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland wants greater digital sovereignty. But how easy is it to cut ties with Google, Apple and Microsoft? Two Swissinfo journalists attempted to replace Big Tech services with Swiss and other European alternatives. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 10:00

I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.

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My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.

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I analyse the risks, opportunities and concrete impacts of artificial intelligence on society and everyday life. Since joining SWI swissinfo in 2020, I translate the complexity of science and technology into stories that speak to a global audience. Born in Milan to an Italian-Egyptian family, I have been passionate about knowledge and writing since childhood. I worked between Milan and Paris as a multilingual editor for technology magazines before transitioning to international journalism with SWI swissinfo.

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I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland's green transition. At SWI swissinfo, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference.

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This summer, science journalists Sara Ibrahim and Kristian Foss Brandt carried out an experiment by attempting to cut ties with US tech giants. Their experience revealed hidden dependencies, frustrations and surprising freedoms. Listen to this episode of The Swiss Connection science podcast to find out what happened.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

More More Swiss AI Can Switzerland live without Big Tech? We put it to the test

This content was published on Jun 6, 2026 Switzerland wants digital sovereignty, but can it really distance itself from Big Tech? Two Swissinfo journalists tried cutting ties with US tech giants. Here's what happened.

Read more: Can Switzerland live without Big Tech? We put it to the