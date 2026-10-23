Italiano it UBS: crescita demografica rallenta e si sposta dai grandi centri Original Read more: UBS: crescita demografica rallenta e si sposta dai grandi c

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Population growth is slowing down and, driven by high rents and a persistent housing shortage, is shifting from major cities towards the outskirts of urban areas. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss population growth is slowing and shifting away from major urban centres This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 11:19 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is the conclusion reached by an analysis by UBS published on Friday. Driven by strong labour demand and the arrival of 70,000 refugees from Ukraine, Switzerland's population rose by almost 460,000 people over the five-year period from 2021 to 2025, according to the bank's experts. This increase corresponds to around 240,000 additional households. However, only around 220,000 new homes were built during the same period. The supply of housing has therefore failed to keep pace with the rise in demand.

According to UBS, however, the growth rate has now peaked. In 2025, the permanent resident population rose by around 76,000 people, which corresponds to an increase of just over 0.8%. For the current year, the bank forecasts a further slight slowdown to 0.7%.

More More Housing New arrivals make do with the dregs of the Zurich's housing market

This content was published on Dec 21, 2025 Newcomers from abroad are clearly disadvantaged in Zurich's tight housing market, at least at the beginning.

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