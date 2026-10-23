Swiss Government Accepts It Could Have Handled F-35 Procurement Better

Deutsch de Bundesrat will Lehren aus F-35-Fixpreis-Chaos ziehen Original Read more: Bundesrat will Lehren aus F-35-Fixpreis-Chaos z

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following criticism of the alleged fixed price for the F-35 fighter jets, the governing Federal Council has accepted six out of seven recommendations made by the parliamentary oversight body. At the same time, it has rejected the accusation that the US contracts had scarcely been read. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 12:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In its statement published on Friday, the government announced measures in response to criticism of the F-35 procurement. In future, defence procurement is to be conducted more transparently, risk management is to be improved, and the legal department of the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (Armasuisse) is to be strengthened.

At the same time, the Federal Council has rejected allegations that the contracts were barely scrutinised. It regrets the impression that only the then project manager had read the contracts in full. In addition to the former head of armaments, other Armasuisse experts had studied the texts in their entirety, whilst the defence ministry and former Defence Minister Viola Amherd, had examined the pricing clauses in depth.

More More Swiss Politics Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explained

This content was published on Jul 2, 2025 The Swiss defence ministry has repeatedly insisted that 36 American-made F-35A fighter jets would be delivered at a fixed price of CHF6 billion. Now the US is demanding hundreds of millions more,

Read more: Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – expl