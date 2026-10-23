Italiano it Abitare è caro, uno svizzero su 6 spende oltre un terzo del reddito Original Read more: Abitare è caro, uno svizzero su 6 spende oltre un terzo del re

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A significant proportion of the Swiss population finds it difficult to spend less than a third of gross household income on accommodation. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: One in six Swiss spends more than a third of income on housing This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 13:29 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a representative survey commissioned by the online comparison service Comparis, 16% of those surveyed (i.e. one in six) spend more than this threshold on their home.

The situation is particularly difficult for tenants: 22% exceed the limit, compared with 7% of homeowners. Unsurprisingly, the low-income households struggle the most. Amongst those with a gross monthly income of up to CHF4,000, 36% spend more than a third of their income on housing.

“The so-called 'one-third rule' is not a law of nature, but it is an important warning indicator,” comments Harry Büsser, a property expert at Comparis, quoted in a press release. Those who consistently exceed this threshold risk having to cut back on other essential expenses, including healthcare and pensions, or finding themselves in difficulty when faced with unexpected outgoings.

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