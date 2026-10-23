Deutsch de Schweizerin in Nigeria an Ebola erkrankt Original Read more: Schweizerin in Nigeria an Ebola erk

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The patient is the wife of a Swiss employee at the embassy in Abuja, Nigeria. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss woman contracts Ebola in Nigeria This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 13:32 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Swiss foreign ministry has confirmed that a Swiss woman has contracted Ebola. Reports to this effect by the Reuters news agency were accurate. The patient is the wife of a Swiss employee at the embassy in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

The woman is in a private clinic in Abuja, where she has been receiving treatment for her symptoms for around a week. She was diagnosed on October 20. She is thought to have contracted the virus whilst travelling to Uganda around two weeks ago.

Her husband is in isolation but, according to the foreign ministry, is not showing any symptoms. The couple did not travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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