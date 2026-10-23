Deutsch de Sieben Männer und eine Frau der SVP für Bundesratsamt nominiert Original Read more: Sieben Männer und eine Frau der SVP für Bundesratsamt nomi Русский ru Восемь претендентов хотят сменить Ги Пармелена в Федеральном совете Read more: Восемь претендентов хотят сменить Ги Пармелена в Федеральном с

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Seven men and one woman have put themselves forward as candidates to replace Guy Parmelin in the governing Federal Council. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Eight candidates in race to become Switzerland's next government minister This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 13:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss People's Party's nomination committee announced the candidates after the deadline had passed at noon on Friday. Two candidates from French-speaking Switzerland, one from Ticino and five from German-speaking Switzerland are standing for the Federal Council seat.

Parliamentarians Thomas Aeschi (Zug), Michael Graber (Valais), Rémy Wyssmann (Solothurn), Céline Amaudruz (Geneva), Marco Chiesa (Ticino), and cantonal government members Jean-Pierre Gallati (Aargau), Franz Ruppen (Valais) and Pierre Alain Schnegg (Bern) are standing for election to the Federal Council.

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This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 What looked set to be a quiet farewell year turned into an unexpected political comeback for Swiss President Guy Parmelin as the crises of 2026 thrust him back into the spotlight.

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