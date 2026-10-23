Eight Candidates In Race To Become Switzerland's Next Government Minister
-
Deutsch
de
Sieben Männer und eine Frau der SVP für Bundesratsamt nominiert
Original
Read more: Sieben Männer und eine Frau der SVP für Bundesratsamt nomi
Русский
ru
Восемь претендентов хотят сменить Ги Пармелена в Федеральном совете
Read more: Восемь претендентов хотят сменить Ги Пармелена в Федеральном с
The Swiss People's Party's nomination committee announced the candidates after the deadline had passed at noon on Friday. Two candidates from French-speaking Switzerland, one from Ticino and five from German-speaking Switzerland are standing for the Federal Council seat.
Parliamentarians Thomas Aeschi (Zug), Michael Graber (Valais), Rémy Wyssmann (Solothurn), Céline Amaudruz (Geneva), Marco Chiesa (Ticino), and cantonal government members Jean-Pierre Gallati (Aargau), Franz Ruppen (Valais) and Pierre Alain Schnegg (Bern) are standing for election to the Federal Council.More More Swiss Politics Guy Parmelin bows out after a remarkable final act
This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 What looked set to be a quiet farewell year turned into an unexpected political comeback for Swiss President Guy Parmelin as the crises of 2026 thrust him back into the spotlight.Read more: Guy Parmelin bows out after a remarkable fina
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment