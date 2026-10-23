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Swiss Motorists Flock To Cheaper Austrian Fuel Pumps

Swiss Motorists Flock To Cheaper Austrian Fuel Pumps


Date: 2026-10-23 02:20:37

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss shopping tourism in search of bargain prices outside "high price" Switzerland now also extends to filling up with cheaper petrol. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 14:00 2 minutes Urs Schnellmann, Clémence Vonlanthen, RTS

Due to soaring prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East, many Swiss motorists are crossing the border to find cheaper fuel, primarily in Austria.

With petrol prices hitting record highs, many motorists are on the hunt for the cheapest petrol station, even if it means driving a little further and crossing the Austrian border.

“I live in Switzerland, near the border. I often come to fill up in Vorarlberg [Austria's westernmost state]. The price difference is about 30 cents a litre,” said one motorist.

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This content was published on Aug 9, 2017 As Swiss border towns want to form an alliance to put an end to the practice of“shopping tourism”, we paid a visit to Kreuzlingen to find out more.

Read more: Swiss border towns to combat 'shopping tou

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Swissinfo

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