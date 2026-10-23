Swiss Telecoms Company Sunrise Plans To Cut 358 Jobs

Deutsch de Sunrise baut 358 Stellen ab Original Read more: Sunrise baut 358 Stell

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Sunrise is cutting 358 jobs as part of a reorganisation of its business model. The second-largest Swiss telecoms group had originally considered cutting up to 450 jobs. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 14:04 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Sunrise announced on Friday that, thanks to proposals from the employee representatives and the Syndicom trade union, the number of redundancies had been significantly reduced during the consultation process.

A redundancy scheme applies to the affected staff. According to Sunrise, the benefits under this scheme were expanded during the consultation process, particularly for older employees. In addition, the company is offering a voluntary redundancy scheme in selected areas, subject to the terms of the redundancy scheme.

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