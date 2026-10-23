Swiss Telecoms Company Sunrise Plans To Cut 358 Jobs
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Sunrise baut 358 Stellen ab
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Read more: Sunrise baut 358 Stell
Sunrise announced on Friday that, thanks to proposals from the employee representatives and the Syndicom trade union, the number of redundancies had been significantly reduced during the consultation process.
A redundancy scheme applies to the affected staff. According to Sunrise, the benefits under this scheme were expanded during the consultation process, particularly for older employees. In addition, the company is offering a voluntary redundancy scheme in selected areas, subject to the terms of the redundancy scheme.More More Swiss AI How artificial intelligence is shaping the Swiss job market
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