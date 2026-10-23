New Swiss Location Deemed Viable For Establishing European Bison

Deutsch de Solothurner Juralandschaft eignet sich laut Bericht für Wisente Original Read more: Solothurner Juralandschaft eignet sich laut Bericht für Wi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The landscape around Welschenrohr in the Swiss canton of Solothurn generally offers suitable living conditions for bison. This is the conclusion reached by the Wisent Thal association in a report. The trial period involving animals in an enclosure lasted four years. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 15:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The original test herd of five animals arrived at Sollmatt near Welschenrohr in September 2022. There were regular births and the herd grew to 14 animals by this summer, according to the final report published on Friday by the Wisent Thal Association.

The wisents – European bison – remained in good health throughout and developed a stable social structure. The animals made use of both the woodland and the open countryside.

The trial phase also clarified issues relating to monitoring, management, prevention and coexistence with humans. However, the report states that it is not yet possible to make a definitive statement on the long-term ecological, economic and social viability of a large-scale or free-roaming European bison herd, given the conditions in the enclosure to date. This would require experience under significantly larger-scale and more natural conditions.

More More Will a project to reintroduce European bison into Swiss forests work?

This content was published on Nov 4, 2023 The bison was extinct in Europe. Now it is to be reintroduced to Switzerland. Can the densely populated country tolerate such a large wild animal?

Read more: Will a project to reintroduce European bison into Swiss forests