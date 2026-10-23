Swiss Mountain Passes Close Early After First Snowfall

Italiano it Prima neve, chiusi in anticipo San Gottardo e San Bernardino Original Read more: Prima neve, chiusi in anticipo San Gottardo e San Berna

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Winter is making itself felt in the Alps, forcing the early closure of major mountain roads. This content was published on October 23, 2026 - 16:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Touring Club (TCS) reports on its traffic information portal that the Gotthard and San Bernardino passes are already closed to traffic.

Rainfall and wintry weather conditions have brought forward the closure of several roads which, in a typical year, are closed between late October and early November. No reopening date has been given for some mountain passes. This is the case for the Gotthard, San Bernardino, Nufenen (Novena), Grimsel and Susten passes, which are closed for safety reasons, according to information from the TCS. For other Alpine roads, however, the closures are temporary: the Furka, for example, is impassable only until Monday, unless the relevant authorities issue further updates.

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