Syrian Club To Screen Tunisian Film On Palestine
According to the club, the film tells the true story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl trapped in a car by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Over the phone, she pleads for help as rescuers race against time to find a way to save her. The 2025 French-Tunisian co-production is rated 14 and runs for 1 hour and 28 minutes.
The film will be screened in the Palmira Room. The event is free and open to the general public, not just members of the Syrian Sports Club. The screening is organized by the Arab Culture Center, which promotes Arab culture through various initiatives.
Event details:
Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab
October 24, 2026, at 4 p.m.
Palmira Room – Syrian Sports Club, 1192 Avenida Indianópolis, São Paulo, SP
Open to the public – free admission
More information: Syrian Sports Club
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
The post Syrian Club to screen Tunisian film on Palestine appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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