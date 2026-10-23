Embraer's Order Backlog Hits Record

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Brazilian planemaker Embraer announced Friday (23) in São Paulo that its order backlog reached a record USD 35.7 billion in the third quarter, up 14% from the same period last year and 3% from the previous quarter. Its defense and security division helped drive orders, growing 56% year over year to USD 6.1 billion.

The commercial aviation segment grew 5% in the third quarter from the same period last year, reaching USD 15.8 billion in orders. During the quarter, Embraer received 36 firm orders and 30 purchase options for commercial aircraft from customers including Abra Group, which operates Gol and Avianca; Spain's Binter; Luxembourg's Luxair; and Japan's ANA Holdings. Embraer has commercial aircraft to deliver to companies in Oman and Jordan, as well as military aircraft for the United Arab Emirates.

The executive aviation order backlog grew 12% year over year to USD 8.2 billion, while the services and support segment expanded 14% to USD 5.6 billion in orders.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Embraer

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