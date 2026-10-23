Embraer's Order Backlog Hits Record
The commercial aviation segment grew 5% in the third quarter from the same period last year, reaching USD 15.8 billion in orders. During the quarter, Embraer received 36 firm orders and 30 purchase options for commercial aircraft from customers including Abra Group, which operates Gol and Avianca; Spain's Binter; Luxembourg's Luxair; and Japan's ANA Holdings. Embraer has commercial aircraft to deliver to companies in Oman and Jordan, as well as military aircraft for the United Arab Emirates.
The executive aviation order backlog grew 12% year over year to USD 8.2 billion, while the services and support segment expanded 14% to USD 5.6 billion in orders.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Embraer
The post Embraer's order backlog hits record appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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