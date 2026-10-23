FM Sitharaman Seeks Early Conclusion Of Chile CEPA, Greater CAF Financing For Indian Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for an early conclusion of the proposed India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and urged the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) to explore financing opportunities for projects involving Indian companies.

Sitharaman met former Chilean President Eduardo Frei, who is also an Ambassador on a Special Mission, along with a Chilean delegation and CAF representatives, according to a Ministry of Finance post on X.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, advancing the proposed CEPA and expanding cooperation with CAF, particularly in critical minerals and renewable energy.

The Finance Minister encouraged CAF to consider project financing for Indian companies, acknowledging its existing engagement with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank). She called for exploring further avenues to support Indian businesses.

Sitharaman also expressed concern over the recent floods in Chile.

The ministry did not disclose any new financing commitments, specific projects under consideration or a timeline for concluding the proposed CEPA.

(KNN Bureau)