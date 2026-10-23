Gfcis Are A Crucial Home Safety Device

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Many homes lack proper protection from electrical hazards that these devices provide

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground-fault Circuit Interrupters, or GFCIs, are important safety devices that are required to be installed in all dwellings. About half of homes in the U.S., however, were built prior to GFCI requirements in building codes. Work by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) shows that GFCIs save lives, contributing to an 81% drop in electrocutions since 1975.

GFCIs are fast-acting safety devices that protect people from shocks by shutting off electric power under certain circumstances. They continuously monitor the current flowing through a circuit, watching for abnormalities like electricity escaping through water or someone's body. In a situation where water and electricity have come in contact, for example, GFCIs can cut off the flow of current faster than a single heartbeat.

Data collected by ESFI shows the impact that GFCIs have had on residential safety. Since 1975, when GFCIs were first required in bathrooms, there has been an 81% drop in overall electrocutions and a 93% drop in consumer product electrocutions, despite residential electrical usage doubling in that same timeframe. These improvements are thanks, in part, to consensus industry standards related to electrical components, which have expanded in scope and impact in recent decades.

The National Electrical Code® (NFPA 70) is a set of standards for the safe installation of electrical equipment and wiring. For over 50 years, the NEC® has required GFCIs in certain areas of homes - particularly where appliances and other electrified equipment may come into contact with water, like bathrooms. The NEC® is reviewed and updated every three years as technologies and best practices change, and it is crucial that states and municipalities stay up to date with their adoption of the NEC®. Revisions since the initial introduction of GFCIs into the code have expanded the list areas that require GFCIs to include kitchen countertops, laundry areas, basements, and garages.

If your home was built before 1975, it is possible that it does not have proper GFCI protection. A qualified electrician can help align your home with current safety standards. If you live in a home with GFCIs installed, it is important to test them regularly. To do this, press the“RESET” button on your outlet and plug in a nightlight or lamp; the device should turn on as intended. While the device is on, press the“TEST” button on the outlet. The device should turn off upon pressing“TEST” and turn back on again upon pressing“RESET” again. If the device does not turn off and on as expected, the receptacle should be replaced.

You can learn more about GFCIs from the free to use and free to share materials on ESFI's website, including:



What is a GFCI? video

How to Use GFCIs infographic

What if GFCIs Did Not Exist? infographic

GFCIs: Preventing Electrocutions Since 1971 infographic 2025 AFCI and GFCI Performance Survey



ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI's work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

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