College Of Dupage Hosts International Partnership Luncheon
Hosted by COD President Muddassir Siddiqi with the support of Reyna Torres Mendivil, dean of the Chicago Consular Corps and consul general of Mexico in Chicago, the event marked the first time the College has convened such a large gathering of consular representatives on campus.
Representatives from countries including Mexico, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Thailand, Hungary, Egypt, Greece, Jordan, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan joined College officials at Waterleaf Restaurant to learn more about COD's programs, partnerships and global initiatives.
Coordinated by a cross-functional planning committee representing several areas of the College, the luncheon showcased COD's commitment to building international relationships that expand opportunities for students and strengthen connections across communities.
International Partnership Luncheon Photos
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COD welcomed members of the Chicago Consular Corps to Campus to do Discuss Opportunities for Cultural Exchange
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