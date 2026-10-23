West Coast Locksmith, A 24 Hour Locksmith In Los Angeles, Releases Guide On When To Rekey Versus Replace Locks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The California-licensed company, License No. LCO7755, publishes guidance for homeowners, renters, and landlords weighing lock rekeying against full hardware replacement.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Locksmith, a 24 hour locksmith in Los Angeles, has published a guide explaining when a lock should be rekeyed and when it should be replaced outright. The guide addresses a decision most property owners face after a move, a lost key, a tenant turnover, or an attempted break-in, and one where the wrong choice routinely costs more than it needs to.







West Coast Locksmith High-Security Lock Installation in Los Angeles, CA

The company operates a mobile model, so technicians carry rekeying and repair equipment to the property rather than requiring hardware to be removed and transported. Every job is quoted in writing and signed by the customer before work starts, a policy intended to eliminate the price changes that drive consumer complaints against the industry. Technicians respond to lockout calls 24 hours a day.

"After a break-in or a lost key, most people assume they need all new locks. Usually they don't," said Soloman Revah, Owner of West Coast Locksmith. "If the hardware is solid, we rekey it so the old keys stop working, or we repair what was damaged, and that costs a fraction of a full replacement. We tell customers when replacement actually makes sense, and we tell them when it doesn't."

Rekeying changes a lock's internal pins so that previous keys no longer operate it, making it the standard answer when keys have left someone's control but the hardware itself is sound. The guide covers cases where rekeying applies, including residential deadbolts and knob locks, commercial mortise locks, interchangeable cores, and panic device cylinders, as well as keying several locks on a single property to a single key. It also sets out when replacement is the better call: hardware that is worn past adjustment, damaged in a forced-entry attempt, or rated below the security grade a door needs. Repair sits between the two, covering locks that stick, bind, or fail to latch, as well as door closers and panic exit devices on commercial doors.

West Coast Locksmith serves Los Angeles County and surrounding communities, including Bel Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Burbank, Calabasas, Calabasas Park, Canoga Park, Carson, Century City, Chatsworth, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Echo Park, El Segundo, Encino, Encino Village, Gardena, Glendale, Hermosa Beach, Hidden Hills, Hollywood, Inglewood, Lake Balboa, Long Beach, Malibu, Malibu Canyon, Manhattan Beach, Marina del Rey, Melrose Avenue, Mid City, North Hills, North Hollywood, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Palos Verdes, Pasadena, Playa del Rey, Redondo Beach, Reseda, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Silver Lake, Studio City, Tarzana, Torrance, Van Nuys, Venice, West Hills, West Hollywood, Westwood, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills. The company also serves San Diego and San Francisco.

The company is licensed by the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services under License No. LCO7755. California requires locksmith companies to hold a state license, and consumers can verify any license number through the Department of Consumer Affairs before allowing work to begin. West Coast Locksmith holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and memberships in the Associated Locksmiths of America and the Safe and Vault Technicians Association. The company is verified by the Fair Trade Locksmith Directory and listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted local locksmith operators.

The guide is available at blog/door-lock-replacement-service-in-los-angeles-when-to-replace-vs-rekey/. Los Angeles homeowners, renters, landlords, and business owners who need rekeying, lock repair, or a 24 hour locksmith in Los Angeles for a lockout can call (323) 552-9997.







Deadbolt Lock Installation by West Coast Locksmith in Los Angeles, CA

Press Inquiries

Soloman Revah

info [at] westcoastlocksmith.com

+13235529997



5425 Woodlake Ave.

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: