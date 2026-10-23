A Secret Weapon In Radiology Management: Novarad Updates More Than 1,000 Imaging Facilities Worldwide In A Matter Of Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rollout ran through Novarad Central Command, the remote deployment and monitoring infrastructure the company has operated for 30+ years

Provo, UT, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the best-kept secrets in the imaging market shows its unprecedented utility as Novarad deployed the 9.1 update for NovaPACS across more than 1,000 sites worldwide, from single imaging centers to large multi-site hospital systems. While remote management is now a common claim in the market, Novarad has had decades of experience running it as core infrastructure.

Novarad Central Command (NCC) is Novarad's centralized platform for remote deployment, monitoring and support - a secure link between each customer site and the company's engineering and support teams in Provo, Utah. NCC has evolved over the past 30+ years to allow it to watch the installed base preemptively rather than waiting for a support call. It monitors system health, software version, error and audit logs, memory, crashes and database health across a wide range of hardware and interfaces. In practice, that means Novarad's U.S.-based support team often finds errors before the customer does.

NCC also handles licensing remotely - any license can be activated with the click of a button, with no on-site presence required - and every separately licensable product in the Novarad portfolio can be deployed in the same way. The company applied the same method to CryptoChart, where hundreds of sites were updated in a single click, simultaneously.

Multi-site health systems are where that capability matters most.“Upgrades have traditionally broken down at multi-site organizations,” said David Clark, Vice President of Technical Support at Novarad.“A single health system may run several hospitals and outpatient centers, each with its own hardware, interfaces and maintenance windows. Coordinating an upgrade across all of them has usually meant months of on-site work and scheduled downtime. With NCC, we stage updates in phases, verify each site's health remotely as it comes online, and keep clinical workflows running the whole time.”

As health systems take on more imaging IT and the systems themselves grow more interconnected, complexity and security exposure grow with them. Updating a fleet of facilities securely, quickly and without travel is becoming a requirement at the enterprise level rather than a convenience. That's why Novarad has prioritized scalable, secure and cost-effective support.

The 9.1 release was a substantial update to push across that many sites. The release centers on enhanced security, including Azure SSO and two-factor authentication, and adds secure Epic integration and services redundancy with workloads scaled across servers. On the clinical side, 9.1 expands Novarad's augmented intelligence with new AI segmentation models covering organs, coronary arteries, bones, vertebrae, the heart and body-fat calculation, with assisted AI embedded directly in the reading workflow. It also delivers a modernized interface with a radial menu that puts every feature, AI included, within two clicks, along with MammoIQ for advanced three-modality breast analysis, the NovaCardio module with stress echo and ECG viewers, and updated hanging protocols and structured reporting.

“Novarad Central Command transforms what support looks like at both ends of the market,” said Dr. Wendell Gibby, founder and CEO of Novarad.“It lets us support small imaging centers that can't afford to staff an IT department, and large systems with complex integrations that can't afford downtime.”

CONTACT: Ben Smedley Novarad Corporation 801-642-1001...