Ocaquatics Swim School Celebrates Employee Ownership Month As An Early Adopter Of Employee Ownership Trusts In The U.S.

Team member signing the EOT banner

Ocaquatics celebrates Employee Ownership Month, highlighting how its 100% employee-owned model empowers its team and strengthens the Miami community.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since becoming 100% employee-owned in 2024, the Miami-based swim school continues to champion a business model that empowers employees, strengthens communities, and creates a lasting impact.Ocaquatics Swim School proudly celebrates Employee Ownership Month, recognizing the people behind its success while raising awareness about a business model that remains relatively uncommon in the United States. In 2024, Ocaquatics became 100% employee-owned through an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), joining a small but growing group of American businesses embracing an alternative to traditional ownership. This transition reinforced the company's commitment to its people, values, and long-term sustainability. Two years later, Ocaquatics continues to demonstrate how employee ownership can benefit team members while strengthening its connection to the Miami community.A Different Approach to Business OwnershipWhile Employee Ownership Trusts are well established in countries such as the United Kingdom, they remain relatively rare in the United States. For Ocaquatics, becoming employee-owned was about more than changing its ownership structure. It was about preserving its mission, protecting its values, and creating a future where the people contributing to its success can also benefit from it. As an early adopter of the EOT model in the U.S., Ocaquatics hopes to inspire other businesses to explore an approach that puts employees at the center of long-term success.Celebrating the People Behind OcaquaticsFrom swim instructors teaching essential water safety skills to hospitality and leadership teams welcoming families, every role contributes to Ocaquatics' success. Through its Employee Ownership Trust, all Ocaquatics employees have the opportunity to become co-owners. As team members become co-owners, they share in the company's long-term success and help shape its future. Employee ownership encourages collaboration, accountability, innovation, and pride. This October, Ocaquatics celebrates its current and future co-owners and their contributions to the company's mission.Creating a Ripple Effect in MiamiOcaquatics believes that investing in its team creates a positive ripple effect throughout the community. With five locations across Miami-Dade County, the swim school is dedicated to helping children develop essential swimming skills, confidence, and water safety awareness. Its employee ownership model reinforces a long-term commitment to its team, families, community, and planet while demonstrating how businesses can create a positive impact beyond the workplace.Looking Toward the Future, TogetherEmployee Ownership Month is an opportunity to celebrate the role employees play in building stronger businesses and communities. As awareness of EOTs grows in the United States, Ocaquatics is proud to be part of a movement showing that business success and employee well-being can go hand in hand. When employees are part of shaping the company's future, they can build something extraordinary together.About Ocaquatics Swim SchoolOcaquatics Swim School is a Miami-based, Certified B Corporation and 100% employee-owned company dedicated to providing high-quality, year-round swim lessons in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. With five locations across Miami-Dade County, Ocaquatics specializes in helping children develop swimming skills, confidence, and essential water safety awareness. Since transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in 2024, Ocaquatics has continued its commitment to creating a positive difference for its team, families, community, and planet.To learn more, visit .

Miren Oca, Founder and CEO

Ocaquatics Swim School

+1 305-969-7946

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Ocaquatics Swim School Celebrates Employee Ownership Month as an Early Adopter of Employee Ownership Trusts in the U.S. News Provided By Ocaquatics Swim School October 23, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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