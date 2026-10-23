Aiken Corporation Announces Plans For Aiken Commons, A Nonprofit Village In Downtown Aiken

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Amentum furnishes the space; NetPlanner and Suds in a Bucket provide services; Aiken's Teen After School Center offers hands-on student training.

- Megan Pruitt, Executive Director, Aiken Corporation

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aiken Corporation is introducing Aiken Commons, a proposed nonprofit village that would bring independent nonprofit organizations together in downtown Aiken while creating opportunities for students to gain practical workplace experience.

Planned for the first floor of the Amentum building at 106 Newberry Street SW, Aiken Commons would offer affordable workspace and shared amenities to help nonprofits reduce overhead and dedicate more resources to the people they serve. Each organization would maintain its own mission and identity within a workplace that encourages collaboration and referrals.

“Aiken's nonprofits serve different needs, but their work often touches the same individuals and families,” said Megan Pruitt, Executive Director of Aiken Corporation.“Bringing these organizations together in the heart of downtown creates opportunities to build relationships, share resources, and connect people with support. Our vision for Aiken Commons is a place where everyday conversations lead to stronger partnerships and a more connected community.”

Amentum is serving as a key community partner by providing all furnishings for the nonprofit space, helping organizations begin operations in a furnished, professional workplace while reducing startup expenses.

“Amentum has proudly called downtown Aiken home for many years, and we continually look for opportunities to support the community in areas that provide the biggest impact,” said Amentum Energy & Environment President Mark Whitney.“We are thrilled to be able to help the Aiken Corporation as it establishes Aiken Commons. Providing the furnishings for this new nonprofit village is a natural extension of our longstanding dedication to Aiken, ensuring that as we continue our work at SRS, we are also helping local nonprofits maximize their resources and impact.”

NetPlanner is joining as an audio visual and security partner, supporting the technology and security needs of the shared workplace.

“Technology plays an important role in helping organizations connect, collaborate, and serve their communities,” said John Potts, President of NetPlanner.“We are proud to support the vision for Aiken Commons through audio visual and security solutions that help nonprofits focus on their missions.”

Suds in a Bucket, an Augusta-based business owned by Shannon Cook, will provide janitorial services and train students from Aiken's Teen After School Center to carry out those services.

The center will also occupy space in the building, providing hands-on training in cleaning, reception services, and other workplace responsibilities. Students would gain practical experience while contributing to daily operations and learning alongside organizations serving their community.

“Aiken Commons is an exciting opportunity for our organization because it connects our students with real work, real responsibilities, and people they can learn from,” said Christopher Emanuel, Executive Director of Aiken's Teen After-School Center.“Being surrounded by organizations serving our community can also introduce them to career paths and possibilities they may not have considered.”

The proposed layout includes single and double private offices, dedicated workstations, two conference rooms, a kitchen, reception space, printing and storage areas, and a loading and delivery area. Sharing these amenities would give nonprofits access to professional resources without requiring each organization to maintain them independently.

Beyond workspace, Aiken Commons would create a visible downtown hub for nonprofit activity, strengthening connections among service providers and bringing more daily activity to nearby shops and restaurants.

Aiken Corporation is seeking additional corporate partnerships and sponsorships to offset workspace costs, with the goal of providing participating nonprofits with rent-free space. Until sufficient sponsorship funding is secured, organizations would pay applicable rental rates.

Support opportunities include financial contributions, technology and equipment donations, and donated or discounted professional services, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, and pest control.

“These partnerships show how one shared space can serve our community in several ways,” Pruitt said.“Our nonprofits gain the resources they need to do their work, local businesses put their expertise to use, and students gain hands-on experience in an active workplace. We want Aiken Commons to be a place where those connections create opportunities for everyone involved.”

Aiken Corporation welcomes expressions of interest from nonprofits and prospective partners. Opening dates, availability, final pricing, included services, sponsorship arrangements, student training activities, and agreement terms will be confirmed as the project develops. Inquiries do not reserve space or create a lease commitment.

To learn more, visit /aiken-commons or contact Megan Pruitt at....

Megan Pruitt

Aiken Corporation

+1 803-522-4728

...

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Aiken Corporation Announces Plans for Aiken Commons, a Nonprofit Village in Downtown Aiken News Provided By Aiken Corporation October 23, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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