Generative Bionics To Build Europe's Largest Physical AI Data Factory

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Generative Bionics is planning to build what it says will be Europe's largest physical AI training facility for humanoid robots, using AMD computing infrastructure to combine real-world robot training with large-scale digital twin simulation.

The Italian robotics company says the first 5,000-square-metre facility will be built in Italy and is scheduled to become operational by the fourth quarter of 2027.

It will form the first part of a planned three-site physical AI data factory network, with a second facility elsewhere in Europe and a third serving global markets.

Generative Bionics says the facilities will reproduce industrial environments in which fleets of its Gene.01 humanoid robots can perform tasks continuously, generating physical data that can be used to train World Action Models and validate robot systems.

The company plans to recreate the physical environments and robot configurations as digital twins, allowing tasks to be repeated across thousands of variations involving layouts, objects, materials, operating conditions and potential failure modes.

Models trained and tested in simulation will then be returned to physical robots for validation, creating what the company describes as a continuous“real-to-sim-to-real” development cycle.

AMD will provide computing infrastructure based on its Helios rack-scale architecture. The companies say the systems will process physical and synthetic data, train physical AI models and run large numbers of digital twin simulations in parallel.

Daniele Pucci, CEO of Generative Bionics, says:“We are replicating the world, physically and digitally, to train humanoid robots at scale before they ever enter it.

“The physical AI data factory is how we do it: fleets of Gene.01 learn from real industrial work, we stress-test those skills across thousands of digital-twin variations on AMD compute, and we return validated World Action Models to the field. This is the infrastructure that enables the Action Intelligence layer of physical AI in real customer environments.

“With AMD at our side since day one, on board Gene.01 and now at the heart of the data factory, we are building this network here in Europe, so that the data, the models and the infrastructure behind our industrial humanoids are developed and operated on the continent.”

The partnership builds on AMD Ventures' participation in Generative Bionics' €70 million seed funding round, while AMD computing technology is also used on board the Gene.01 robot.

Keith Strier, SVP, global AI markets at AMD, says:“Physical AI represents an exciting opportunity to bring the power of AI into the real world, creating new possibilities for automation and industrial innovation.

“With AMD Helios powering Italy's first physical AI data factory, we are providing scalable, high-performance computing infrastructure needed to turn that potential into reality.

“Our collaboration with Generative Bionics marks an important step in advancing European AI and industrial sovereignty, enabling the development and deployment of next-generation intelligent robotics applications while strengthening Europe's capacity to innovate.”