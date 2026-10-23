Service Robots Take Center Stage At 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Marking its 70‐year milestone, the 140th Canton Fair has launched a fully dedicated zone for service robots as part of its Phase 1“Advanced Manufacturing” programme, spanning 520,000 m2 and hosting 12,000 exhibitors across 17 emerging‐industry zones. (See video below.)

Our on‐site 60‐second field video report captures a notable shift in how international buyers assess robotic hardware at this landmark global trade show.

Canton Fair more than 32,000 exhibitors this session. Inside the robot zone, cleaning‐and‐delivery robots ran live operational demos along exhibition aisles.

Humanoid platforms and dexterous robotic hands sat on display pedestals. Wearable exoskeletons were available for hands‐on trials, while inspection robots built for high‐risk environments were shown side‐by‐side.

A clear shift in buyer priorities stood out. Rather than judging flashy scripted demonstrations alone, international procurement teams focused heavily on real‐world reliability: whether robotic systems could consistently sustain full‐shift commercial and industrial workloads.

More than 11,000 exhibitors are nationally recognized specialized and champion manufacturers for this edition. Sixty‐four percent of participating enterprises deploy industrial‐internet‐enabled or AI‐powered solutions.

New‐product launches within emerging industries rose by approximately 20%, and 170 major international buying groups had registered ahead of opening day.

▶ Watch our exclusive on‐site field‐report video embedded below.