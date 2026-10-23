What To Do When A Police Accident Report Contains Errors

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Drivers involved in a car accident in Round Rock, TX, may be left with a lot to sort out, from vehicle repairs to phone calls with insurance adjusters.

A single mistake on the police crash report can turn an already stressful situation into a nightmare. Maybe the report names the wrong intersection, or spells a driver's name wrong, or gets the direction of travel wrong, or misses a detail that seems important.

It's easy to want to let a small mistake slide, but even seemingly small errors can trigger questions during the review of an insurance claim.

For drivers dealing with the aftermath of a collision, help after a car accident in Round Rock matters. Legal experts like The Sharp Firm can provide information about car accident claims and personal injury matters in Round Rock and the surrounding Austin area.

When a report contains incorrect information, the first step is to identify precisely what is wrong and determine who can address it. A driver cannot simply edit an official report, but there are ways to raise concerns and provide evidence that supports a correction.

Start by Checking the Report Carefully

Once you obtain a copy of the crash report, read it from beginning to end rather than looking only at the section describing the collision.

Check the date, time, street names, vehicle details, insurance information, and names of everyone involved. Then read the narrative and look at the diagram, if one is included.

Some mistakes are straightforward. A vehicle registration number might contain a transposed digit, or a street name might be spelled incorrectly.

Other problems require more attention. The narrative may say that one vehicle was changing lanes when the driver believes they were traveling straight, for example. That difference could matter when an insurer tries to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Make a note of each suspected error and where it appears in the report. Separate details that can be confirmed through documents from statements about what happened. This gives you a clearer starting point before contacting the investigating agency.

Gather Something That Supports Your Account

Simply telling an officer that a report is wrong may not be enough to prompt a change. Supporting information makes it easier to understand the concern.

For an incorrect vehicle description, registration documents or photographs may help. If the report identifies the wrong road or intersection, dashcam footage, photographs taken at the scene, or nearby location information may clarify where the collision occurred.

A witness who saw the vehicles immediately before impact may also have useful information.

It is also worth distinguishing a factual mistake from a disagreement over fault. An officer's report may contain a driver's statement or an interpretation of the available evidence.

Disagreeing with that interpretation does not necessarily mean the report contains a correctable factual error. Additional evidence may still help explain why you believe the account is incomplete.

Contact the Agency That Prepared the Report

In most cases, the practical next step is to contact the police department or other law enforcement agency that investigated the crash.

Explain that you have reviewed the report and identified a specific detail that appears inaccurate.

Ask about the agency's procedure for submitting a correction request or additional information.

Texas law addresses changes to written crash reports in Section 550.068 of the Texas Transportation Code. In general, a change to a material fact must be made by the officer who prepared the report.

Another person may make a change through a written supplemental report that identifies the person who originated it.

This means a correction is not guaranteed just because a driver requests one. The agency may need to review the evidence, speak with the original officer, or determine whether a supplemental report is appropriate.

Follow its instructions and keep copies of anything you submit, along with the date of your request and any response.

If the report has already been sent to the Texas Department of Transportation, the investigating agency is still an important contact.

TxDOT explains that crash reports are submitted by law enforcement agencies and that amendments or additional information are handled through supplemental reports.

Do Not Let the Insurance Claim Stand Still

A disputed report does not necessarily mean you must stop dealing with the insurance company.

Notify the adjuster if you discover an error that could affect the claim. Explain which section you dispute and provide copies of relevant evidence.

Be careful about presenting a requested correction as though it has already been approved. Until the agency responds, explain that you have raised the issue and are seeking clarification.

Keep the original report, any correspondence about the correction, photographs, repair estimates, and other records in one place.

If the insurance company relies heavily on the disputed detail, ask how the information affects its decision.

You may be able to provide a written statement or further documentation while the agency reviews the report.

A factual error should not be left unexplained simply because the correction process takes time.

What if the Agency Will Not Change it?

Sometimes an agency may decide that the available information does not justify amending the report.

In that situation, preserve the response and ask whether you can submit additional evidence or obtain information about the agency's review process.

A crash report is only one source of evidence. Photos, witness accounts, vehicle damage, and other records may help explain what happened. The importance of an error depends on how it affects the claim.

For injured drivers, an incorrect report may affect an insurance decision or personal injury claim. Legal guidancse may help them understand their options.