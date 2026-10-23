Studio Museum In Harlem Names 20262027 Artists In Residence

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas announced the three artists selected for its, and. This cohort will be the second group to participate in the residency at the museum's recently constructed facility on

The program will run from November 2026 through October 2027. It provides emerging artists of African and Afro-Latinx descent with financial and material support, dedicated workspace, and professional guidance to advance their artistic practices. The residency culminates in a public exhibition at the museum and an accompanying publication. Over its history, the program has supported more than 150 artists, including prominent figures such as Lauren Halsey, David Hammons, Wangechi Mutu, Julie Mehretu, Kerry James Marshall, and Jordan Casteel.

Thelma Golden, the Studio Museum's director and chief curator, stated in a press release:“Our Artist-in-Residence program has served as the essence of this institution's mission since our founding. It embodies our commitment to ensuring early-career artists of African descent are supported and nourished, and exemplifies our work to bring artists together with the Harlem community. I am thrilled that this cohort's three outstanding artists, Turiya Adkins, Timothy Yanick Hunter, and Clifford Prince King, will be with us during this year.”

Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Turiya Adkins creates abstract visual worlds through drawing, painting, and printmaking, exploring mythology within Black worldmaking. Her work has been exhibited at Hannah Traore Gallery in New York, Frieze Cork Street in London, and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

Toronto-based Timothy Yanick Hunter employs research, recording, and sampling techniques to examine the experiential and aesthetic aspects of the Black diaspora. He draws on historical photographs, museum archives, obscure internet ephemera, music, and spoken recordings. Hunter was featured in the 2022 Toronto Biennial of Art and was longlisted for the 2024 Sobey Art Award. His work is held in the permanent collections of the Studio Museum in Harlem and the National Gallery of Canada.

Clifford Prince King, a photographer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, captures composed interiors and landscapes influenced by natural light, personal objects, and moments of vulnerability. His images underscore the social and historical realities of race, sexuality, and desire. The Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum in Long Beach, CA, hosted his inaugural solo institutional exhibition in 2023. His second solo museum exhibition is scheduled to open at MoCA Tucson in Arizona in October. In 2023, the Public Art Fund commissioned King to create a series of photographs displayed on bus shelters and newsstands across New York, Chicago, and Boston.

Source: Artforum