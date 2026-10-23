Jenna Burlingham Gallery Unveils British Art In Country Home Setting

MENAFN - USA Art News) The, located in Kingsclere, Hampshire, has established itself overas a key venue for. Since its move toin, the gallery has distinguished itself by displaying its collection within a, offering a departure from conventional gallery spaces.

These viewing areas are fully furnished with antique pieces upholstered in fabrics from designers like William Morris and Colefax and Fowler, complemented by British studio ceramics and European rugs, creating a“sumptuous setting” for art exploration. The selection of artworks is dynamic, changing weekly as pieces are sold and new inventory arrives, reflecting a cross-generational approach.

Currently on view is a significant 1960s canvas by Keith Vaughn, a historically overlooked artist now gaining renewed recognition. This work is juxtaposed with a 1950s Kenneth Armitage sculpture, an early John Piper collage, and an Aldermaston Pottery bowl. These pieces are sourced from private collections in the U.K. and the U.S., fostering dialogues between different periods and materials, reinforcing the gallery's philosophy that art exists beyond a vacuum.

The gallery's diverse mix of periods and media extends throughout its many rooms, illustrating how contemporary artists engage with historical genres. For example, a contemplative Venetian landscape by Nicholas Turner hangs near a fantastical, boldly saturated landscape by Richard Ballinger. Both paintings were created in 2026, showcasing the breadth of the British contemporary art scene.

Founder Jenna Burlingham emphasizes that the gallery's objective is for art to be“lived with and enjoyed by all,” catering to both new and experienced collectors through a variety of prices and mediums. Beyond its Kingsclere location, the gallery actively expands its reach.

Currently, it is a supporting partner for three major exhibitions across England:

“ British Landscapes: A Sense of Place,” at Pallant House, Chichester, on view through November 1, 2026. “ Ancient Landscape, Modern Times: Eric Ravilious and the Artists of the Chalk Downs,” at the Holburne, Bath, on view through January 10, 2027. “ The Art of the Newlyn School: Paintings from the Bowerman Collection” at Penlee House, Penzance, on view through January 9, 2027.

The gallery has also recently participated in several fairs and events, including the British Art Fair in Chelsea and the Decorative Fair in Battersea. It is also slated to return to Design Destination London in January for the second time, reflecting its ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional works to collectors across the U.K. and internationally.

Source: Artnet News