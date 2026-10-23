Thames & Hudson Releases“Street Photography Africa” Featuring 33 Photographers
The book documents a variety of scenes, including musicians, dancers, everyday fashions, and routines. Featured photographers include Tsion Haileselassie with“Two in One, Beherawi, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia” (2021), Sarah Waiswa 's“Untitled, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire” (2024), and Jude Lartey 's“Daniel, Accra, Ghana” (2024). Other contributing artists are Kothegrapher (“We Dey Road Dey Come, Wuse Abuja, Nigeria,” 2024), Delali Ayivi (“Looking Beyond,” from the series“Racines de l'Imaginaire,” Lome, Togo, 2021), and Nuits Balnéaires (“Music Artist Famas for Poplin Project, Treichville, Côte d'Ivoire,” 2023).
Further works include Alexandre Gandaho 's“Yellow Blue Car Rapide, Dakar, Senegal” (2023), Stephen Tayo 's“Michael, Lagos, Nigeria” (2018), and Naëtt Mbaye 's image from the series“Marché 100 Francs, Dakar, Senegal” (2024). An image titled“Before the World Changes Us, Lagos, Nigeria” (2025) is attributed to an unavailable photographer. The book was released this month.
Source: This Is Colossal
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