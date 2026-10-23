Thames & Hudson Releases“Street Photography Africa” Featuring 33 Photographers

MENAFN - USA Art News) A newpublication,“Street Photography Africa,” compiles hundreds of images fromacross the continent, offering a sweeping view of daily life and cultural moments. Co-authored byand, the nearlysurvey explores public spaces from the markets of Dakar and Lagos to the sidewalks of Abidjan and the Beherawi neighborhood of Addis Ababa, with the central concept that“the street becomes a stage.”

The book documents a variety of scenes, including musicians, dancers, everyday fashions, and routines. Featured photographers include Tsion Haileselassie with“Two in One, Beherawi, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia” (2021), Sarah Waiswa 's“Untitled, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire” (2024), and Jude Lartey 's“Daniel, Accra, Ghana” (2024). Other contributing artists are Kothegrapher (“We Dey Road Dey Come, Wuse Abuja, Nigeria,” 2024), Delali Ayivi (“Looking Beyond,” from the series“Racines de l'Imaginaire,” Lome, Togo, 2021), and Nuits Balnéaires (“Music Artist Famas for Poplin Project, Treichville, Côte d'Ivoire,” 2023).

Further works include Alexandre Gandaho 's“Yellow Blue Car Rapide, Dakar, Senegal” (2023), Stephen Tayo 's“Michael, Lagos, Nigeria” (2018), and Naëtt Mbaye 's image from the series“Marché 100 Francs, Dakar, Senegal” (2024). An image titled“Before the World Changes Us, Lagos, Nigeria” (2025) is attributed to an unavailable photographer. The book was released this month.

Source: This Is Colossal