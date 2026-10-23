Gerardo Rosales Discusses Studio Practice In Houston

MENAFN - USA Art News) Houston-based artist, whose studio is located in a large complex with overother artist spaces, reflected on his work environment as part of theinstallment of the series“A View From the Easel.” Rosales indicated he has worked in his current studio for, often painting late into the night while listening to artists likeand audiobooks such asGiovanni's Room.

Rosales maintains an unconventional schedule, utilizing both his home for sketching and computer-based drawing, and his dedicated studio for larger, paint-intensive works where mess is less of a concern. He enjoys listening to a diverse range of music, including Gregorian chants and Caetano Veloso, alongside podcasts and audiobooks. He recently finished listening to Reinaldo Arenas's Before Night Falls.

The scale of his workspace significantly impacts Rosales's output. Between 2000 and 2015, he primarily produced drawings and small-scale paintings from his living room, also creating large installations designed for assembly in galleries. Since gaining access to larger studios around 2016, his work has expanded dramatically to include large paintings, some measuring up to 96 by 120 inches, and large-scale wall paintings.

Despite his studio being within a large complex, Rosales generally works independently and feels somewhat disconnected from a local art community. He appreciates the tall walls and natural light of his studio, which enable him to develop large-scale works and create installations. Its convenient location provides easy access to art supply stores and coffee shops. Rosales particularly favors working at night due to the quiet environment, which he finds conducive to his creative flow.

He expressed a desire for a more affordable studio space and a closer connection to a smaller, more like-minded art community. Rosales also seeks increased opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with artists from varied disciplines. He noted that he does not have a single favorite local museum, valuing different institutions for their unique offerings, nor does he have a preferred art material, preferring to experiment based on the specific needs of each project.

We previously reported:

Artist Flor Khan details her Bronx studio practice, where she uses photography and alternative processes to honor ancestral memories and challenge colonial

Artist Allan Wexler, an architect by training, works from a studio he built himself on a four-acre woodland property in Southold, Long Island.

Source: Hyperallergic