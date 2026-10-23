Comcast Cofounder Julian Brodsky Gifts $20 Million To Philadelphia Museum Of Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thehas received adonation fromcofounderand his wife,, marking one of the largest gifts in the institution's history. Announced on Friday, the funds will establish a new education center, named in honor of the donors, which will significantly expand the museum's current educational facilities.

The existing education space covers less than 6,000 square feet. The forthcoming Brodsky Center is projected to more than triple this area. The museum currently employs 16 education staffers, encompassing both full- and part-time positions, and serves approximately 36,000 students annually. The institution intends to enlarge this team.

Initial plans for the center include a family learning area, art studios, a visitor orientation space, and a community hub for various purposes. The museum will collaborate with Philadelphia-based architecture firm MGA Partners on the design, with completion anticipated by summer 2027 and construction expected to conclude within a few years. This initiative represents the first major capital project since the Core Project, a four-year renovation and expansion by Frank Gehry that opened in 2021.

Julian Brodsky expressed his enthusiasm for the gift in press materials.“Lois and I are incredibly happy to support the new Learning and Engagement Center,” he stated.“It comes at a wonderful moment, bringing together so many of the initiatives we are passionate about and reflecting our deep love for the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Throughout our lives, we have been ardently involved in educational initiatives, with a particular focus on children and families from underserved communities.”

Daniel Weiss, the museum's director and CEO, explained the current limitations.“We don't have much in the way of dedicated space for education, so it's been slightly improvisational,” Weiss told ARTnews in a phone conversation.“Nonetheless, we have an active commitment to doing it. This gift will facilitate a higher level of commitment to the work and expand the number of people we can serve, and allow us to innovate new programs we don't have now because we don't have space. It's an obvious thing for a comprehensive museum like ours to have, but we don't have one.”

Weiss joined the museum in December after his predecessor was dismissed by the board of trustees. He is widely regarded as a“smart and thoughtful straight shooter, skilled at solving organizational problems,” as noted by Hilarie M. Sheets in a recent ARTnews profile. The museum had reported a $10 million deficit for the 2025–26 fiscal year, against a $76.5 million budget. The Brodsky gift is set to transform the museum's north wing.

The Brodskys have a long history of supporting the institution. Julian Brodsky joined the board in 1995, becoming an emeritus trustee in 2024, and remains vice chair of the library and archives committee. Lois Brodsky began volunteering in 1982 and serves on committees for conservation, European art, and prints, drawings, and photographs. A gallery was named for them in 2005 following their support of the museum's 125th anniversary campaign, and they endowed a photography curator position in 2009.

Audrey Hudson, the museum's deputy director for learning and engagement, highlighted the new center's purpose in press materials.“The new Brodsky Center will be an intentionally designed, purpose-built space that inspires limitless educational experiences grounded in the PMA's collection,” Hudson said.“It will address the museum's need for expanded capacity to host school groups, while providing dedicate spaces for programming and studios for hands-on learning.”

We previously reported:

The British Museum received a £30 million ($40 million) donation for its £1 billion“Masterplan” to redevelop its Western Range galleries.

Source: ARTnews