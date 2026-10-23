Quiz Star Jenny Ryan Stuns Punters With Surprise Yorkshire Pub Appearance

TV quizzer Jenny Ryan left punters stunned after making a surprise appearance to host a pub quiz at a popular Yorkshire pub.

The television personality took over the microphone at The Castle Inn in the heart of Skipton, putting teams through their paces with a mix of general knowledge, music and local trivia.

Jenny's appearance formed part of a special celebration hosted by Skipton Building Society [], which transformed the popular community pub into The Skipton Members' Pub for one day only.

As part of the celebrations, members went head-to-head with Jenny in a special quiz round, challenging teams to guess what proportion of people believed they knew or could do certain things.

Questions ranged from guessing how many people knew exactly what mortgage rate they were paying and what ISA stands for.

Respondents were also asked what percentage of the nation believed they were a better driver than the average Brit, and how many thought they could land a passenger plane in an emergency, with the closest answer to the correct figure winning the point.

The event was held to celebrate the building society's members after research it commissioned found pubs remain at the heart of local communities for 52 per cent of Brits.

Among those, 67 per cent said pubs are important because they bring people together.

Jenny Ryan said:“Pub quizzes have a special way of bringing people together, whether you're there to test your knowledge, have a laugh with friends or simply enjoy being part of the local community.

“In so many towns and villages, the local pub remains one of the few places where people of all ages can come together regularly and share experiences.

“The event was a fantastic way to celebrate Skipton's members in a setting where people naturally connect, share stories and enjoy spending time together.”

It also emerged the sense of connection extends beyond the pub, with 76 per cent of the 2,000 adults polled saying being part of groups, clubs and memberships is important to them.

For 34 per cent, this is because it helps build friendships and connections, while 32 per cent enjoy the opportunity to meet like-minded people, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll.

Loyalty schemes, gyms, hobby groups and building societies topped the list of organisations respondents were members of.

Charlotte Harrison, CEO of Home Financing at Skipton Building Society, said:“Feeling part of something matters.

“Whether it's your local pub, a club or a community, having a place where you feel you belong, and where your voice matters, can make a real difference.

“The Skipton Members' Pub was our way of bringing that to life, celebrating our members in a fun and engaging setting while creating opportunities for them to connect with each other and with the Society they own.

“What many people don't realise is that building societies are different. We don't have shareholders. Instead, we exist to serve our members, and every eligible savings and mortgage customer is a member.

“Our members have a voice in the Society, from helping shape how we're run and the causes we support, to accessing exclusive member benefits that aren't available to non-members.”