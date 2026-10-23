Eating out in Britain has become an increasingly rushed affair as timed booking slots and pressure to free up tables hurries customers through their meals.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 30 per cent often find themselves hurrying through a meal when eating out.

While a further 17 per cent admitted they felt uncomfortable lingering after finishing their meal in a restaurant, wanting to leave as soon as the plates were cleared.

Even without time pressures, 59 per cent have found restaurants too busy and crowded to enjoy their food.

Contrastingly, 26 per cent believe Spaniards have mastered the art of dining.

As 42 per cent admitted they are envious of their laid-back, sociable approach to mealtimes and 27 per cent want to adopt more Spanish habits in their own lives.

Specific aspects they'd like to embrace included having small sharing plates rather than one big meal (30 per cent) and extended lunches with time to properly savour every bite (21 per cent).

Along with the Spanish ritual of Sobremesa (22 per cent) - meaning "over the table" – staying long after the plates are cleared to enjoy conversation and company.

As 54 per cent agreed more meaningful conversations would happen if they stayed after the food was gone.

To make this happen, 36 per cent would like to see restaurants extend their opening hours and encourage guests to stay longer.

The research was commissioned by Campo Viejo, which is bringing the spirit of Sobremesa to London with a two-night dining experience where the longer guests stay, the less they pay.

This weekend, the Spanish wine brand has teamed up with chef and restaurateur, José Pizarro to launch a pop-up restaurant at 83 Rivington Street, Shoreditch, London, on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th October, which will be accepting walk-ins.

The experience will feature a specially curated menu by José, pairing Spanish tapas with Campo Viejo wines.

The research unveiled the average time people spend at the table, scoffing their meals down in 30 minutes and then lingering for 16 after eating.

With having too much else to do after eating (29 per cent) and differing routines within the household (28 per cent) among the biggest barriers to a longer catch up over mealtimes.

However, it seems there is an appetite to change these habits, as 68 per cent agreed people should be spending longer around the dinner table after a meal.

Six in 10 (61 per cent) said doing this would help them have more time to bond with loved ones, according to the OnePoll data.

Another 54 per cent said spending longer around the table would allow them to enjoy more meaningful conversations.

While 40 per cent agreed slowing down at mealtimes would make everyday life feel less rushed.

This desire to make more of mealtimes extends beyond the home, as more than a third (35 per cent) would like to see restaurants in the UK open until midnight.

Cheaper prices (58 per cent) and feeling less rushed (15 per cent) were among the things that would encourage more food-focussed outings.

Lucy Bearman, from Vinarchy, said:“It's so easy to get caught up in the busyness of everyday life, with booked-in plans and time pressures, that even when we do get together, we can feel like we're set up to rush through our meals too.

“We know some of the best moments happen once the plates have been cleared, when you pour another glass, carry on the conversation and realise you're not ready to leave yet.

“That's the spirit of Sobremesa and it's something we love about Spanish dining culture.”