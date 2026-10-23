UAE And Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Purchase Turkmen Flour, Cotton Yarn
This was reflected in the statement by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan.
UAE-based entrepreneurs concluded deals with local suppliers to purchase first-grade wheat flour on the foreign market. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan signed contracts to buy cotton yarn, highlighting demand for Turkmen agricultural and textile products among international trading partners.
On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs concluded transactions with Turkmenistan's State Association of Food Industry for the purchase of crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock, a byproduct of cottonseed oil refining.
Three transactions were concluded during the trading session, with a combined value of 1.5 million Turkmen manats (about $428,132) and $1.0132 million, according to the published trading results.
The transactions covered food production, textile manufacturing and cottonseed oil processing, with wheat flour and cotton yarn sold to foreign buyers and crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock supplied to domestic businesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment