UAE And Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Purchase Turkmen Flour, Cotton Yarn

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Entrepreneurs from the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan purchased Turkmen products in separate export transactions during exchange trading on October 20, while domestic businesses secured supplies of cotton-processing byproducts.

This was reflected in the statement by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan.

UAE-based entrepreneurs concluded deals with local suppliers to purchase first-grade wheat flour on the foreign market. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan signed contracts to buy cotton yarn, highlighting demand for Turkmen agricultural and textile products among international trading partners.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs concluded transactions with Turkmenistan's State Association of Food Industry for the purchase of crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock, a byproduct of cottonseed oil refining.

Three transactions were concluded during the trading session, with a combined value of 1.5 million Turkmen manats (about $428,132) and $1.0132 million, according to the published trading results.

The transactions covered food production, textile manufacturing and cottonseed oil processing, with wheat flour and cotton yarn sold to foreign buyers and crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock supplied to domestic businesses.