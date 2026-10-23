Austria's BAUER Supplies 16 Irrigation Systems In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Austria's BAUER has supplied 16 center-pivot irrigation systems for 2,500 hectares of newly developed agricultural land in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region, the regional administration said on October 23.

The systems have been installed in Nishan district to improve irrigation and support agricultural production in arid conditions.

Drought-resistant varieties of triticale, alfalfa and barley imported from Italy and Türkiye have been planted across 1,300 hectares. The region is also using drones to sow alfalfa seeds across pastureland.

In addition, potato seed production has been established on 300 hectares with the participation of Egyptian specialists. The project uses elite potato seed varieties supplied by Dutch company Agrico.

In Muborak district, farmers have planted two new corn varieties, Electus and Nexera, imported from Türkiye, across 50 hectares.

The projects combine modern irrigation technology, drought-resistant crops and international agricultural expertise to support farming in areas with challenging climatic conditions. The initiatives cover cereal crops, forage plants, potatoes and corn, with the aim of improving agricultural productivity and making more efficient use of available land and water resources.

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Voitsberg, Austria, BAUER specializes in agricultural irrigation equipment, slurry management and related technologies. The company manufactures center-pivot and linear irrigation systems, hose-reel sprinklers, pumps and water distribution equipment. Its irrigation systems serve agricultural land across more than 100 countries, covering a reported 2.5 million hectares worldwide.